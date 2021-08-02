Watch Piers Corbyn get tricked into accepting £10k in Monopoly money to lay off AstraZeneca

Popular

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers, has been one of the most vocal opponents of all aspects of anti-coronavirus measures – from mask mandates to lockdowns.

He has organised and/or appeared at several protest rallies, speaking out against the vaccines, alleging they are dangerous and cause people to become magnetic.

However, his devotion to the cause appears not to be as unwavering as his followers might like, after this clever sting went public.

It’s eight minutes long, but worth every second of your time – and that of the cunning Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who made it happen.

Yesterday @archiemanners and I convinced anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn to take £10,000 he thought came from AstraZeneca to stop criticising their vaccine. Except it was monopoly money and we recorded the whole thing. https://t.co/XfW1deStQk — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) July 31, 2021

“If there is anything that can be done to focus a bit on Pfizer or Moderna, that might be a useful thing.” “AZ not um a uh MRNA. Uh, which is to do with magnetics.”

We’re not sure whether it’s more embarrassing than any other footage of Piers Corbyn, but it still earned him an almighty pisstaking, courtesy of Twitter.

•Piers Corbyn: accepts £10k of Monopoly money, thinking it’s real, to stop dissing AZ vaccine.

Comes 11th in London Mayor election. •Count Binface: pledges free parking between Vine Street and The Strand.

Comes 9th in London Mayor election.#VoteBinface#BinPeopleCalledPiers — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 31, 2021

Blimey …… if this is genuine ) and it appears to be straight from the horses mouth) 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/yqIxLcEFzy — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) August 1, 2021

Well it is not shocking news that Piers Corbyn is a mercenary fool. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) July 31, 2021

Well. Looks like Ol’ Mr Antivax has principles, and if you don’t like them, you can pay for some new ones. https://t.co/0dX2WyNn67 — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 31, 2021

What this Piers Corbyn sting suggests is that all this time, all it would have cost is £30,000 for him to shut the fuck up about all three vaccines. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 31, 2021

They got Piers Corbyn!? How on Earth did they infiltrate the Fort Knox like impregnable fortress of that man’s razor sharp brain? — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) July 31, 2021

If Piers isn't available, here are my prices for not criticising stuff – the shape of Berkshire £75 the Moroccan National Anthem £120 Noel Edmonds £4,000 Unnecessary stuff like baby sausages in tins of baked beans £20,000 — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) August 1, 2021

Piers Corbyn’s already spent that ten grand on a new car: pic.twitter.com/dQjZutcDPF — Dan Fox (@d4nf0x) July 31, 2021

Even his nephew – Jeremy’s son, Tommy – had a scathing verdict.

Piers is a tit. That is all. https://t.co/J3hFyWOEme — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) July 31, 2021

With remarkable good humour, Piers Corbyn addressed the sting, claiming to have been naive. That’s one way of describing it.

Piers Corbyn says he "perhaps naively" accepted £10,000 – which later turned out to be Monopoly money – from a man posing as a shareholder in AstraZeneca to stop criticising their vaccine, describing the prank as an "attempted frame up". pic.twitter.com/Lqb9hb3sLP — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) July 31, 2021

In the words of Josh Pieters,

“Whether people choose to get a vaccine or not is entirely their business.

But listening to people that spread misinformation about vaccines, particularly when they’re accepting £10,000 made from vaccines is perhaps a different matter altogether.”

If Josh and Archie seem familiar to you, it may be because they went viral with a previous prank – this time on Katie Hopkins.

Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award. Video up shortly. pic.twitter.com/8EeQsQX6U3 — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) January 30, 2020

Other grifters need to watch their backs.

Source Josh Pieters