Popular

Watch Piers Corbyn get tricked into accepting £10k in Monopoly money to lay off AstraZeneca

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 2nd, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers, has been one of the most vocal opponents of all aspects of anti-coronavirus measures – from mask mandates to lockdowns.

He has organised and/or appeared at several protest rallies, speaking out against the vaccines, alleging they are dangerous and cause people to become magnetic.

However, his devotion to the cause appears not to be as unwavering as his followers might like, after this clever sting went public.

It’s eight minutes long, but worth every second of your time – and that of the cunning Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who made it happen.

“If there is anything that can be done to focus a bit on Pfizer or Moderna, that might be a useful thing.”

“AZ not um a uh MRNA. Uh, which is to do with magnetics.”

We’re not sure whether it’s more embarrassing than any other footage of Piers Corbyn, but it still earned him an almighty pisstaking, courtesy of Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Even his nephew – Jeremy’s son, Tommy – had a scathing verdict.

With remarkable good humour, Piers Corbyn addressed the sting, claiming to have been naive. That’s one way of describing it.

In the words of Josh Pieters,

“Whether people choose to get a vaccine or not is entirely their business.
But listening to people that spread misinformation about vaccines, particularly when they’re accepting £10,000 made from vaccines is perhaps a different matter altogether.”

If Josh and Archie seem familiar to you, it may be because they went viral with a previous prank – this time on Katie Hopkins.

Other grifters need to watch their backs.

READ MORE

Katie Hopkins was tricked into accepting a NSFW fake award – and it’s simply superb

Source Josh Pieters Image Screengrab

More from the Poke