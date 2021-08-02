Michael Spicer’s hilarious takedown of accent snobs is 34 seconds well spent
You’ve probably spotted the row over Sir Digby Jones making disparaging remarks about the accent of Olympic commentator Alex Scott.
It’s been less of a row and more of a rout, to be fair, as pretty much everyone and their dog has posted a takedown of the self-owning peer, with comments like these –
Solidarity with my boy Digby Jones over his views on Alex Scott.
He knows a thing or two about mispronunciation…he once accidentally pronounced "Lots" as "None" when asked how many job losses #Brexit would cause
— Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) July 31, 2021
What a curmudgeonly, elitist, snobby and rather nasty piece of anti working class trash this is against the sublime gem that is @AlexScott Don’t let the clapped out old dinosaurs get you down Alex. https://t.co/WCGrEL2Ev0
— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 1, 2021
The real British upper classes have no time for debates over pronunciation as they’re too busy huntin’ shootin’ and fishin’.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 1, 2021
By an extraordinary coincidence …
Mr Michael Spicer shared this very short – and NSFW – sketch on the topic of people being snobbish about pronunciation.
"please hold" pic.twitter.com/5vGkUR5gZ5
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 31, 2021
We knew you’d enjoy it.
These people did too.
Brilliance squared. https://t.co/VuySjzpWDu
— GailRenard (@GailRenard) August 1, 2021
It’s the sharp intake of breath after saying “a bit too Tower Hamlets for my liking” 🤣😂🤣genius
— JPrince (@japrincer) July 31, 2021
Absolute bloody genius. I always hear echoes of the late great Tony Hancock is some of Michael Spicer's work. https://t.co/at50bsOzJW
— Roy Watson-Davis (@RoyWatsonDavis) August 1, 2021
Spot on 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DBu7gHWzMt
— Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) July 31, 2021
Commin from Ammersmith I dunno what the problem is. https://t.co/hf9OHHrpZI
— Julie Hyde #Forever European (@juleshydeski) July 31, 2021
We have to agree with Natasha Iles on this.
🎶 Possibly the best hold music ever 🎶 https://t.co/QxWeWmTsTN
— Natasha Iles (@Natasha_Iles) July 31, 2021
If you enjoy Michael’s comedy, you’ll be happy to know he may well be appearing at a venue near you with his Room Next Tour. Try not to miss out.
