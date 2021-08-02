News

The government announced a £4 million boost for Latin lessons and got schooled – 15 best reactions

Poke Staff. Updated August 2nd, 2021

Although people have been waiting for a concrete plan regarding Covid measures for schools when they return in September, the latest announcement from the Department for Education was a very different kettle of pisces.

The Secretary of State for Education gave this reason –

“We know Latin has a reputation as an elitist subject which is only reserved for the privileged few. But the subject can bring so many benefits to young people, so I want to put an end to that divide.”

A lot of people questioned the priorities driving the move.

These reactions have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

