The government announced a £4 million boost for Latin lessons and got schooled – 15 best reactions

Although people have been waiting for a concrete plan regarding Covid measures for schools when they return in September, the latest announcement from the Department for Education was a very different kettle of pisces.

Latin to be introduced at 40 state secondaries in England https://t.co/EoiTIViR2c — The Guardian (@guardian) July 31, 2021

The Secretary of State for Education gave this reason –

“We know Latin has a reputation as an elitist subject which is only reserved for the privileged few. But the subject can bring so many benefits to young people, so I want to put an end to that divide.”

A lot of people questioned the priorities driving the move.

These reactions have it covered.

1.

I loved Latin at school. Still do. But if I was Secretary of State for Education I’d make sure no pupil was hungry before spending taxpayer’s money on bringing it back. Gaudia certaminis. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 31, 2021

2.

Gavin Williamson phones his PA. It's 2am. "Got a big one for tomorrow, Louise."

"Vaccinate students?"

"Nope."

"Class sizes?"

"Nope."

"Rejoin ERASMUS?"

"LOLZ good one"

"GCSE reform?"

"You're ruining it."

"It's 2am, Gav."

"Let's just say…audentes fortu–" *line goes dead* — GCSE Macbeth (@GCSE_Macbeth) July 31, 2021

3.

What's the Latin for "random announcement generator"? https://t.co/KAIkYlmwJA — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 30, 2021

4.

Employers “There are not enough young people with strong Computer Science degrees, especially cyber security” Gavin Williamson “Hold my beer…” https://t.co/W2TQiDkE3g — Mr Matt Doble (@MattDoble89) July 31, 2021

5.

BREAKING : School children rejoice at discovery learning to say “Gavin Williamson” in Latin is easy pic.twitter.com/l21yFc0rCD — LCD Views (@LcdViews) July 31, 2021

6.

Gavin Williamson to introduce Latin at state schools, followed by an announcement all stationery will be replaced with wax tablets to ‘enhance the learning experience’ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 31, 2021

7.

If you can read a bit of Latin you must be clever. If you are bilingual in English and Welsh, or English and Punjabi or English and pretty well any other modern language, you're not clever. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) July 31, 2021

8.