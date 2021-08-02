Donald Trump Jr’s ‘vaccine to vote’ jibe wasn’t the devastating liberal takedown he thought it was

Politics

It’s always a supremely satisfying read when Donald Trump Jr takes aim at his political opponents and ends up blowing off not just one but both his own feet.

And you might not be surprised to know that the former President’s son has just gone and done it again.

It all began when author Ryan James Girdusky shared his perceived contradiction between the left’s attitude towards getting a vaccination and voter ID.

The left: you should have to carry a vaccine card to go anywhere in public Also the left: you shouldn’t have to have an ID to vote — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 30, 2021

Here’s what Trump had to say about it.

Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode. https://t.co/uAhrUh5bFZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 30, 2021

Except if he thought it was a devastating liberal takedown, he was mistaken. Very mistaken.

Hmmm since the left is all vaccinated and the right is not.

This might just be the most perfect idea I have ever heard!!!! — Katheleen Mitro Artist (@KatheleenMitro) July 31, 2021

LOL! Ok Genius! Great idea Jr. Democrats would win every single seat in the house and senate then. :))) Remember your supporters are the ones who are not vaccinated :)) — Human (@4HumanUnity) July 30, 2021

this dumbass basically explained how voter suppression works, if the democrats operated like the republicans do https://t.co/f5zdPoQjci — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 31, 2021

Yeah, we’d be super upset if half you dipshits couldn’t vote. That would teach us. You should totally stick it to us. We deserve it. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 31, 2021

Um, Mr. Junior, who do you think that bill would benefit? We’d win every major election going forward, while you guys just cough and post Facebook memes. But we won’t do it because we think voting is a right, not a gift from our legislatures. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 30, 2021

The right wouldn't be happy about that one because larger numbers of them refused the vaccine. Do you think things through? — Frank Wears A Mask (@Headfullofnigh1) July 30, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Your elevator doesn't go all the way to the top, does it? I mean Jesus Christ, junior. Do you think about the things you say before you let them fall out of your face?? — it's chaos; be kind 🤍 (@MissChievous918) July 30, 2021

And also this.

The irony of antivaxers saying "they don't want to be part of an experiment" is they don't realize they are now the control group. — Bert Gilfoyle (@bert_gilfoyle) July 30, 2021

