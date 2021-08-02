Politics

Donald Trump Jr’s ‘vaccine to vote’ jibe wasn’t the devastating liberal takedown he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated August 2nd, 2021

It’s always a supremely satisfying read when Donald Trump Jr takes aim at his political opponents and ends up blowing off not just one but both his own feet.

And you might not be surprised to know that the former President’s son has just gone and done it again.

It all began when author Ryan James Girdusky shared his perceived contradiction between the left’s attitude towards getting a vaccination and voter ID.

Here’s what Trump had to say about it.

Except if he thought it was a devastating liberal takedown, he was mistaken. Very mistaken.

And also this.

