Anti-vaxxers boycott Costa over its Covid policy and it’s a double shot self own

Poke Staff. Updated August 2nd, 2021

Anti-vaxxers have got themselves into a froth with Costa over a photo purporting to show one branch’s ‘eat-in requirements’ went viral online.

The notice, which was said to be on display in one of its Irish stores, details a list of rules for customers aged over 18 including ‘proof of immunity’, a vaccination card or proof ‘they have recovered from Covid-19’.

And despite being taken in Ireland it got the attention of UK anti-vaxxers …

… including this guy, obviously.

And it prompted no end of mockery from people like this because, well, look.

Last word to Costa, who had this to say in response to Laurence Fox.

H/T Indy100

