Anti-vaxxers boycott Costa over its Covid policy and it’s a double shot self own

Anti-vaxxers have got themselves into a froth with Costa over a photo purporting to show one branch’s ‘eat-in requirements’ went viral online.

The notice, which was said to be on display in one of its Irish stores, details a list of rules for customers aged over 18 including ‘proof of immunity’, a vaccination card or proof ‘they have recovered from Covid-19’.

Show your papers to get a coffee? Get knotted pic.twitter.com/hTKBMk2c0a — Amy Johnston (@AmySprongle69) July 30, 2021

And despite being taken in Ireland it got the attention of UK anti-vaxxers …

#BoycottCosta

I shall boycott any place like Costa that deny the unvaccinated among us, entry to their cafes. This is going too far now. To be coerced to take the vaccine is abhorrent and when businesses pile on to the lunacy they clearly aren’t worth my custom. — TheSooks (@SooksThe) July 30, 2021

Haven’t stepped foot in a #costacoffee in 18 months and never will again. #boycottcosta #discrimination — Victoria #UsforThem (@Vicster82) July 30, 2021

… including this guy, obviously.

I love to see it. #BoycottCosta for good. @CostaCoffee Tolerate everything but intolerance. Name, shame and avoid any establishment which discriminates against anyone for exercising their right to bodily autonomy.#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #NoVaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/HDICgWFiYY — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 30, 2021

And it prompted no end of mockery from people like this because, well, look.

Costa coffee: you cant come in without proof of vaccination. Anti-vaxxers: #BoycottCosta !!! Costa coffee: oh no, losing the very customers we are banning. — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) July 30, 2021

Costa: you can’t come in if you’re not vaccinated

Anti-vaxxers: right, we’re boycotting you

Costa: this was easier than we thought it would be — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) July 30, 2021

#BoycottCosta trending amongst the anti-vaxxers. How can you boycott a business that won’t let you in anyway? — Mike (@ukinvtip) July 30, 2021

It’s not a boycott if they told you not to come in, but hey I guess the entire thing with anti-vaxxers is not understanding things.#BoycottCosta pic.twitter.com/owJM9jB3Jn — erin (@erydactyl_) July 30, 2021

Note to anti vax ppl you can’t boycott something if they won’t serve you anyway 😹😹😹 #BoycottCosta — Sox the waving cat (@Soxthewavingcat) July 31, 2021

Last word to Costa, who had this to say in response to Laurence Fox.

Sorry Laurence, We have to abide by the policy set out by https://t.co/WifqnoH4mx so will be asking for proof of vaccination or immunity – Natalie — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) July 30, 2021

