An MP questioned someone’s expertise and was owned into next week

Early days we know but leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this.

It began when Labour MP Chris Bryant shared his thoughts on what is going on in Peru right now.

And it caught the eye of Alan MacLeod who had this to say in response and it’s fair to say it rather escalated from there.

Mega oof.

well Mr Bryant walked right into a sucker punch there. I don’t think you’ll be hearing from him — The Failed Anarchist Revival, Esq (@failedanarchist) August 1, 2021

Chris Bryant just took a career ending two footer 😂 pic.twitter.com/gjZXLXu34O — Josh Funnell (@Josh79227449) August 1, 2021

Hello @Twitter i think there’s been a Murder…. @RhonddaBryant has been silent since he got completely BURIED…. proof of life needed pic.twitter.com/RI4b6rA2xN — JamesCDF17 (@josboCDF17) August 1, 2021

you're all saying chris bryant isn't on the left but is anyone else on this website more committed to being publicly owned? — nikita (@jeremywhorebyn) August 1, 2021

To be fair to the Rhondda MP he didn’t leave it there (nor did he delete it).

And you think Marxism has delivered benefits in Latin America? I would never vote for Fujimori obviously but I fear that Marxism has repeatedly failed the people of Latin America and I’m not keen on homophobic politicians or those who praise Sendero Luminoso. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) August 1, 2021

But it was already game over.

Keep digging, Chris. You may find another seam of coal beneath the Rhondda if you do. — Gavin Williams (@_GavinWilliams_) August 1, 2021

Just in case you were wondering about the MP’s own experience …

And I worked in a pueblo joven in Comas in Lima and for a human rights organisation in Buenos Aires where my friends were tortured and was thrown out of Chile by Pinochet. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) August 1, 2021

Last word to Alan MacLeod.

My academic work focussed more on Colombia and particularly Venezuela. Much of it was about how politicians in the UK/US demonized the progressive changes going on in order to make sure nothing changes at home. Link to my work:https://t.co/6MmY2DhXad — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) August 1, 2021

Source Twitter @AlanRMacLeod H/T Indy100