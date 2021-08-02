Twitter

An MP questioned someone’s expertise and was owned into next week

Poke Staff. Updated August 2nd, 2021

Early days we know but leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this.

It began when Labour MP Chris Bryant shared his thoughts on what is going on in Peru right now.

And it caught the eye of Alan MacLeod who had this to say in response and it’s fair to say it rather escalated from there.

Mega oof.

To be fair to the Rhondda MP he didn’t leave it there (nor did he delete it).

But it was already game over.

Just in case you were wondering about the MP’s own experience …

Last word to Alan MacLeod.

