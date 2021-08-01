Twitter

The very best of ‘No-context Facebook’ – 12 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated August 1st, 2021

The No Context UK Facebook account is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ kind of thing – so we’ll let the posts do the rest of the talking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Never let it be said that the people of Facebook aren’t resourceful.

READ MORE

‘Man I hate Facebook’

Source NoContextFBUK Image NoContextFBUK, Solen feyissa on Unsplash

More from the Poke