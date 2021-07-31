A sexist landscaping firm patronised a job applicant and her clapback went viral
A man named Dan – @dzzzny, on Twitter – has shared a screengrab of the perfect representation of ‘f*** around and find out’ – sexism edition.
The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back pic.twitter.com/W9LSjyXrBP
— (@dzzzny) July 29, 2021
Here’s a closer look at the email exchange of the year.
Go, Charlotte!
Some people were on the side of Mark – or possibly just against Charlotte, which isn’t necessarily the same thing.
Or, to put it another way …
A lot of men on this thread crying that she was mean 😪
— Bryony Burnham (@BryonyMcBabs) July 30, 2021
A lot more people were very much here for Charlotte’s stone-cold takedown.
i knew miss girl chose violence after “hi muscle mark” AND I LOVE IT😭💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/XqBPzrXPXB
— Izza (@_izzacamacho) July 30, 2021
The minute I saw "Hi Muscle Mark" I knew this was going to be great https://t.co/JsBfc4iMi0
— spider-fran 🕸 (@FranPan) July 30, 2021
Brilliant! Charlotte takes no shit. https://t.co/hIawnwdCKO
— The Whitney in the Willows (@BethSmithC132) July 30, 2021
"hi, muscle mark"
SHE BETTA DRAG pic.twitter.com/HsEjLw6XZy
— sad as hell☁️ (@laceyheatt) July 30, 2021
Muscle mark didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/5GXWbZ6H3o
— Sofie 🎭 (@sofetheoaf) July 30, 2021
Brilliant👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/47vNRlPpOz
— Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) July 30, 2021
I want this woman to write all of my emails for me. https://t.co/tTIiC9UGLN
— Axel Folio, PhD, a #GreenKnight-stan (@ISASaxonists) July 30, 2021
If anyone still thinks there’s a valid debate to be had here – a small reminder.
Note to landscaping companies: sex discrimination is illegal. https://t.co/TW7eZDj6AF
— Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) July 30, 2021
Source Dan Image Dan, John Arano on Unsplash
