A sexist landscaping firm patronised a job applicant and her clapback went viral

A man named Dan – @dzzzny, on Twitter – has shared a screengrab of the perfect representation of ‘f*** around and find out’ – sexism edition.

The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back pic.twitter.com/W9LSjyXrBP — (@dzzzny) July 29, 2021

Here’s a closer look at the email exchange of the year.

Go, Charlotte!

Some people were on the side of Mark – or possibly just against Charlotte, which isn’t necessarily the same thing.

Or, to put it another way …

A lot of men on this thread crying that she was mean 😪 — Bryony Burnham (@BryonyMcBabs) July 30, 2021

A lot more people were very much here for Charlotte’s stone-cold takedown.

i knew miss girl chose violence after “hi muscle mark” AND I LOVE IT😭💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/XqBPzrXPXB — Izza (@_izzacamacho) July 30, 2021

The minute I saw "Hi Muscle Mark" I knew this was going to be great https://t.co/JsBfc4iMi0 — spider-fran 🕸 (@FranPan) July 30, 2021

Brilliant! Charlotte takes no shit. https://t.co/hIawnwdCKO — The Whitney in the Willows (@BethSmithC132) July 30, 2021

"hi, muscle mark"

SHE BETTA DRAG pic.twitter.com/HsEjLw6XZy — sad as hell☁️ (@laceyheatt) July 30, 2021

Muscle mark didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/5GXWbZ6H3o — Sofie 🎭 (@sofetheoaf) July 30, 2021

I want this woman to write all of my emails for me. https://t.co/tTIiC9UGLN — Axel Folio, PhD, a #GreenKnight-stan (@ISASaxonists) July 30, 2021

If anyone still thinks there’s a valid debate to be had here – a small reminder.

Note to landscaping companies: sex discrimination is illegal. https://t.co/TW7eZDj6AF — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) July 30, 2021

