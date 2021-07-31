Life

A sexist landscaping firm patronised a job applicant and her clapback went viral

Poke Staff. Updated July 31st, 2021

A man named Dan – @dzzzny, on Twitter – has shared a screengrab of the perfect representation of ‘f*** around and find out’ – sexism edition.

Here’s a closer look at the email exchange of the year.

Go, Charlotte!

Some people were on the side of Mark – or possibly just against Charlotte, which isn’t necessarily the same thing.

Or, to put it another way …

A lot more people were very much here for Charlotte’s stone-cold takedown.

If anyone still thinks there’s a valid debate to be had here – a small reminder.

Simply 14 times sexist BS was fabulously shut down

Source Dan Image Dan, John Arano on Unsplash

