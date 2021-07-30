Twitter

People have been sharing ideas for real-world Olympic sports – 18 winning suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated July 30th, 2021

The sports included in the Olympic Games have changed and continue to change over time, which is why Dan Walker hasn’t brought you the results of the naked boxing finals.

Since the start of the Modern Olympics, sports have mostly been tweaked within the range of the original nine areas –

Cycling, fencing, gymnastics, lawn tennis, shooting, swimming, track and field, weight lifting, and wrestling.

Thanks for that, Google.

For the 2020 Olympics – or 2021, if you prefer – four sports made their debut –

Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

On Twitter, Pat Ward asked people to suggest things that should be added to the list.

You won’t find 100m unicycling or mixed hula-hoop doubles. You won’t even find extreme ironing.

This list makes life into the Olympics, and we’re here for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

