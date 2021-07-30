People have been sharing ideas for real-world Olympic sports – 18 winning suggestions

Twitter

The sports included in the Olympic Games have changed and continue to change over time, which is why Dan Walker hasn’t brought you the results of the naked boxing finals.

Since the start of the Modern Olympics, sports have mostly been tweaked within the range of the original nine areas –

Cycling, fencing, gymnastics, lawn tennis, shooting, swimming, track and field, weight lifting, and wrestling.

Thanks for that, Google.

For the 2020 Olympics – or 2021, if you prefer – four sports made their debut –

Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

On Twitter, Pat Ward asked people to suggest things that should be added to the list.

What’s isn’t an Olympic Sport, but should be? — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 22, 2021

You won’t find 100m unicycling or mixed hula-hoop doubles. You won’t even find extreme ironing.

This list makes life into the Olympics, and we’re here for it.

1.

2.

Getting 3 under 5s ready for nursery so you can go to work https://t.co/khXTJl3BYD — Claire (@Novembervivi) July 25, 2021

3.

Opening paracetamol non-leaflet side first time. https://t.co/j7eixRDIc0 — CarBootVinylDiaries (@VinylCarBooty) July 25, 2021

4.

Eating cream crackers without water https://t.co/iS7iFa0gMG — Sam Goodman (@SamGoodman990) July 25, 2021

5.

6.

Assembling IKEA like furniture. Two teams. Teams have to be married. Points for time and deductions for cursing and fighting with each other. — Jonathan Young (@JonWYoung) July 24, 2021

7.

Changing the duvet cover when sitting in a wheelchair. https://t.co/KwzUUMCidy — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) July 25, 2021

8.

Overtaking another cyclist while pretending that you're not trying. https://t.co/Jcuir8aetC — Martyn Brunt 💙 (@MartynBrunt) July 25, 2021

9.