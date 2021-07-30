Sport

This Irish rower had the funniest answer after winning his country’s first Olympic gold in the sport

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2021

Rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan made sporting history on Thursday by becoming the first Irish winners of an Olympic gold medal in their sport.

They also claimed the first gold for Ireland in this Olympics.

Shortly after their win, they gave this interview to the BBC, and Paul O’Donovan had the best response to a gold medal win we’ve seen in the games.

“It’s alright, yeah. You can’t complain about it really. I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that though.”

Why not, Paul? We would!

Paul Hayward spotted his reply in print, and shared the quote, picking up a lot of shares and comments.

We suspect we know where he got his sense of humour.

The streets really will be flowing with porter when they get back to Skibbereen.

