This Irish rower had the funniest answer after winning his country’s first Olympic gold in the sport

Rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan made sporting history on Thursday by becoming the first Irish winners of an Olympic gold medal in their sport.

They also claimed the first gold for Ireland in this Olympics.

Shortly after their win, they gave this interview to the BBC, and Paul O’Donovan had the best response to a gold medal win we’ve seen in the games.

🇮🇪😆 Such a great interview from Ireland's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy after their historic gold medal win!#bbcolympics #tokyo2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2021

“It’s alright, yeah. You can’t complain about it really. I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that though.”

Why not, Paul? We would!

You couldn't love these guys any more. https://t.co/Z2I65tK2kw — Karl (@JJoeJoeShabadoo) July 29, 2021

You don't get anything more Irish than this.

Makes me proud 👍 https://t.co/nvl7LLiyub — Falafelmonster (@Falafelmonster1) July 29, 2021

Paul Hayward spotted his reply in print, and shared the quote, picking up a lot of shares and comments.

You won't see a better answer than this after someone has just won Olympic gold (via @guardian_sport)… pic.twitter.com/s2kREo2bai — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) July 29, 2021

He's afraid of being accused of having "notions". If any of us deserve notions, I think gold medalists do. https://t.co/awCP0K8tgs — Stephen Buggy (@stephenbuggy) July 29, 2021

You can take the boy out of Cork… https://t.co/6Ifk3tKU9K — Esther McCarthy (@Esthermccarthy) July 29, 2021

We suspect we know where he got his sense of humour.

This was my favourite interview of the games so far. His Mum was on TV later and said "if he was any more laid back he'd be a corpse." She also complained he didn't reply to her emails and "when they get older they forget they have a mammy at home who still worries about them". https://t.co/4VelKmVqT5 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 29, 2021

The streets really will be flowing with porter when they get back to Skibbereen.

