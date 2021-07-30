Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Welcome to our weekly round-up of the tweets that have caught our eye and made us laugh. You might find a few new funny accounts to brighten up your timeline.
1.
Tadaaaa!!! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/lTJVKl3Ukn
— an english human 🙊 (@English_Channel) July 24, 2021
2.
My son thinks the T in t-shirt stands for Tyrannosaurus. When questioned on why it might be that, he said it’s because the shirts have tiny arms.
— Steaming Jobbie Trousers (@PixelGuff) July 24, 2021
3.
My boyfriend told me to stop acting like a flamingo so I had to put my foot down
— Robyn (@RawBeanCoal) July 25, 2021
4.
The only thing keeping me from being murdered by a hired assassin is my cat's ignorance of currency.
— Ozzy (@ozzyunc) July 24, 2021
5.
On the next episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" my wife and I try to figure out why we don't have enough hangers for the clothes we washed that were on hangers before we washed them.
— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) July 25, 2021
6.
me: see you later!
crocodile: what the fuck did you just say
— not sara (genuinely hillary) (@smithsara79) July 25, 2021
7.
— kai 2.0 (@kaichoyce) July 24, 2021
8.
An air mattress is great when you want to sleep on the floor but not right away.
— cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname) July 25, 2021
9.
HANDS…… TOUCHING HANDS
REACHING OUT
TOUCHING MEEEEEEEE
TOUCHING YOUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/SUQwM44MjT
— Neil C (@N13lCl) July 24, 2021
10.
I can’t take my dog to the park as all the ducks keep trying to bite him, but that's my fault for getting one that’s pure bread.
— Matthew 🏳️🌈🇪🇺 | Big Friendly Grub 🍰 (@BigFriendlyGrub) July 24, 2021
11.
Not bragging, but I understood nearly every question in tonight's University Challenge.
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 26, 2021
12.
imagine you’re a bird enjoying the hopeful vibes of the graduation ceremony below and everybody tries to murder you with their pointy hats
— scotty (@notnotscotty) July 27, 2021
