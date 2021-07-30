Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

My son thinks the T in t-shirt stands for Tyrannosaurus. When questioned on why it might be that, he said it’s because the shirts have tiny arms. — Steaming Jobbie Trousers (@PixelGuff) July 24, 2021

My boyfriend told me to stop acting like a flamingo so I had to put my foot down — Robyn (@RawBeanCoal) July 25, 2021

The only thing keeping me from being murdered by a hired assassin is my cat's ignorance of currency. — Ozzy (@ozzyunc) July 24, 2021

On the next episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" my wife and I try to figure out why we don't have enough hangers for the clothes we washed that were on hangers before we washed them. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) July 25, 2021

me: see you later! crocodile: what the fuck did you just say — not sara (genuinely hillary) (@smithsara79) July 25, 2021

An air mattress is great when you want to sleep on the floor but not right away. — cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname) July 25, 2021

HANDS…… TOUCHING HANDS

REACHING OUT

TOUCHING MEEEEEEEE

TOUCHING YOUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/SUQwM44MjT — Neil C (@N13lCl) July 24, 2021

I can’t take my dog to the park as all the ducks keep trying to bite him, but that's my fault for getting one that’s pure bread. — Matthew 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 | Big Friendly Grub 🍰 (@BigFriendlyGrub) July 24, 2021

Not bragging, but I understood nearly every question in tonight's University Challenge. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 26, 2021

