Twitter

Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated July 30th, 2021

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the tweets that have caught our eye and made us laugh. You might find a few new funny accounts to brighten up your timeline.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke