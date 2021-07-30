This caller to James O’Brien’s Mystery Hour made radio history twice over

Videos

Every Thursday at 12 noon on LBC, James O’Brien hosts an unusal hour of radio, with his Mystery Hour. Callers ring in with questions about things that have been baffling them, or answers to questions from another caller.

Those doing the answering are forbidden from looking them up, whether on a search engine or in a book, and the reward for getting one right is a round of applause.

Once in a while, a person will be so perfectly placed to answer a question that they earn Mystery Hour’s highest honour – a Ray Liotta, recorded by Mr Liotta, himself.

Some past mysteries to have been solved include –

How does chewing gum help our mental state?

Why is seven sometimes drawn with a line through it?

Why do we eat using a knife and fork?

On Thursday, Damien in Guildford rang in with a very unusual answer. Here’s what happened.

"In July 2013, you asked everybody what their favourite cheese was…" This extraordinary Mystery Hour caller makes history by waiting eight years to answer James O'Brien's question.@mrjamesob #MysteryHour pic.twitter.com/SGzlRwNhFJ — LBC (@LBC) July 29, 2021

“You asked the question, why is Gibraltar 115% vaccinated?” “Yes but that was yesterday …This is Mystery Hour. Within the parameters of Mystery Hour you are about to make history by answering a question before it’s been asked.”

This is how Twitter reacted to the extraordinary moment.

What a beautiful wholesome clip. https://t.co/fbEDme3ZAI — Roy Gibson 🐝 (@RoyWilliam) July 29, 2021

Crying laughing at this glorious phone in on @mrjamesob Listen to the end! Sometimes the completely unimportant stuff is the best https://t.co/GuDtFCG7By — Tim Reid (@timreid69) July 29, 2021

It's radio geekery at its absolute finest and I love it — The Brain (@MrDanielJBrain) July 29, 2021

We’re saying it made history twice over – but should that be three times?

Two rounds of applause and a Ray Liotta for one caller. Surely radio history has been made… https://t.co/ZnpyqqhET1 — ⓇⒾⒸⒽ (@writer_rich) July 29, 2021

