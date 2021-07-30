Celebrity

CNN’s Brianna Keilar absolutely dragged Piers Morgan for his comments about Simone Biles

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2021

The Unsurprising News of the Week was Piers Morgan’s scathing reaction to the US multi-medal-winning gymnast, Simone Biles, pulling out of some Olympic events due to struggles with her mental health.

Here’s what he said.

It echoed his framing of Naomi Osaka as an ‘arrogant spoilt brat’, after she stated that she wouldn’t be giving media interviews during the French Open, for the same reason.

He has previously suggested that Meghan Markle lied about struggling with her own mental health, in his visceral reaction against her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey – a position which resulted in Morgan storming off the GMB set after being criticised for it.

The backlash to his Simone Biles comment came swiftly.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported on the attacks being made on the gymnast by ‘white male talking heads’, with a particularly savage takedown of Piers Morgan for his response.

Trigger warning – from 30 seconds onward, it contains references to sexual assault and suicidal thoughts.

“Piers Morgan, whose only athletic accomplishment is running off the set of his former tv show when another host simply questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle.”

Of course, people loved to see it – and here are some highly representative reactions.

Brianna repeated her words on Twitter.

It got this clapback from Piers Morgan.

We can only hope his athletic accomplishments are better than his grasp of the alphabet.

