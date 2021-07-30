CNN’s Brianna Keilar absolutely dragged Piers Morgan for his comments about Simone Biles

Celebrity

The Unsurprising News of the Week was Piers Morgan’s scathing reaction to the US multi-medal-winning gymnast, Simone Biles, pulling out of some Olympic events due to struggles with her mental health.

Here’s what he said.

It echoed his framing of Naomi Osaka as an ‘arrogant spoilt brat’, after she stated that she wouldn’t be giving media interviews during the French Open, for the same reason.

He has previously suggested that Meghan Markle lied about struggling with her own mental health, in his visceral reaction against her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey – a position which resulted in Morgan storming off the GMB set after being criticised for it.

The backlash to his Simone Biles comment came swiftly.

Says the guy who had a meltdown after losing to the weatherman? 🤔 https://t.co/w0nqhNEsEU — Leroy Brito (@leroybrito) July 27, 2021

Are narcissism and sociopathy the go-to excuse for consistently poor performance in elite journalism?What a joke.

Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time.

Your kids need strong role models, not a deluded, bloated, poundshop Hopkins for Hire https://t.co/NQrH5sMapN — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan aka Metric System Bill O’Reilly shouldn’t be allowed to speak until he can do a backflip on a balance beam. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 28, 2021

CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported on the attacks being made on the gymnast by ‘white male talking heads’, with a particularly savage takedown of Piers Morgan for his response.

Trigger warning – from 30 seconds onward, it contains references to sexual assault and suicidal thoughts.

.@brikeilarcnn: “Piers Morgan, whose only athletic claim to fame is that he ran off the set of his former tv show simply because a host questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle…” pic.twitter.com/ccV34Ibv3d — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) July 28, 2021

“Piers Morgan, whose only athletic accomplishment is running off the set of his former tv show when another host simply questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle.”

from Burn GIFs via Gfycat

Of course, people loved to see it – and here are some highly representative reactions.

Brianna Keilar dragging the shit out of Piers Morgan this morning is EVERYTHING!😩😭😂😍🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tHYce9D8NB — KIMetal | Black Rock-Her (@KimMetalGuitars) July 28, 2021

Brianna Keilar with a master class in dragging. https://t.co/Ex2xvQdVw1 — Sam from Delacroix, LA (@Kennymack1971) July 28, 2021

Brianna Keilar punched a hole through time and space to murder Piers Morgan at least 3 times. https://t.co/jUCMOmkXSD — Invid2K (@invid2000) July 28, 2021

Brianna repeated her words on Twitter.

Among Simone Biles’s critics, @PiersMorganLive, whose only athletic accomplishment is running off the set of his former tv show when another host simply questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle. https://t.co/bNql3oC0W7 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) July 28, 2021

It got this clapback from Piers Morgan.

Hi Brianna,

a) You have no clue about my athletic accomplishments. (💪)

a) I also ran back, realising that quitting is cowardly.

b) I know you love virtue-signalling, but ask your Green Beret husband what he thinks of people who quit on their teammates in the heat of battle… https://t.co/daoWQ74IDj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

We can only hope his athletic accomplishments are better than his grasp of the alphabet.

