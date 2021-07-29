Our 12+ favourite funny reactions to this amazing reconstruction of a prehistoric man
Swedish sculptor, Oscar Nilsson, is an expert at recreating the appearance of people who lived thousands of years ago – which he does via careful analysis of the bones they have left behind.
Here are some of his amazing reconstructions.
Estrid as an old woman. Täby Bibliotek/The Viking Museum, Sweden.
Slonk Hill man. 250 BC, Iron Age. Brighton Museum, England.
Tybrind girl, whose remains were found in Jylland, Denmark. About 7000 years old. Moesgaard Museum, Denmark. (Photo: Medielab Moesgaard. Iga Kuriata.)
While all of his models are stunningly realistic, the one that caught the attention of funny tweeters was this one, of a British prehistoric man.
Prehistoric Man lived 5500-years ago. Scientists to create most lifelike model yet of an individual from british prehistory, this well-preserved skeleton was discovered in tomb in 1860s, face was been brought to life by Swedish sculptor Oscar Nilsson, using bone & tooth analysis. pic.twitter.com/9NHviZ4mzA
— Archaeological Photography (@archaeologypics) July 28, 2021
It wasn’t directly because of Oscar’s great skill, but due to who – and what – the reconstruction brought to mind.
1.
When you order The Bee Gees from Wish https://t.co/9yu5sCS6Bc
— Trudi (@Trudski2012) July 28, 2021
2.
It’s Jim Carrey. https://t.co/k0J0u1WjYT
— IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) July 28, 2021
3.
*squints*
isn't that mickey rourke https://t.co/G1lL9Mt2m2
— Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) July 28, 2021
4.
wait is it the guy on the left or the right https://t.co/LnPvQoYgG9
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 28, 2021
5.
Umm that’s Val Kilmer https://t.co/AWHFLoGko9
— Tracey No™️ (@_traceymason) July 29, 2021
6.
Was Prehistoric Man the drummer in Lynyrd Skynyrd? https://t.co/iAhzeQ0hOv
— Block Me Amadeus (@WolfGangOfFour) July 28, 2021
7.
Thanks to the sculptor he's Staying alive https://t.co/jYY3f0zzrE
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 28, 2021
8.
The earliest recorded example of https://t.co/IJOhVKawsF pic.twitter.com/qpKrSKctT4
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 28, 2021
9.
he looks like someone’s shifting his wife off camera https://t.co/sRfSO3Czdz
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 28, 2021
10.
What nonsense. There's no way a prehistoric man from 5500 years ago would have had glasses like that. https://t.co/1hBi2UEa5I
— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb) July 28, 2021
11.
He's one hairband away from opening a cereal cafe. https://t.co/Qq9I5kL1Pg
— THE COLANDORIAN (@Comedian4U) July 28, 2021
12.
The original Zoolander https://t.co/09vR9eTcCL
— David (@dave0v0) July 29, 2021
Posted without comment.
https://t.co/cFo6dIUOme pic.twitter.com/wIeWSuqJ0d
— The Agitator ( ) (@Agitate4Change) July 28, 2021
You can see more of Oscar’s work on his website here. In the meantime, enjoy Jim Carrey’s ancestor getting a bit of a pamper.
