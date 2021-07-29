Science

Our 12+ favourite funny reactions to this amazing reconstruction of a prehistoric man

Poke Staff. Updated July 29th, 2021

Swedish sculptor, Oscar Nilsson, is an expert at recreating the appearance of people who lived thousands of years ago – which he does via careful analysis of the bones they have left behind.

Here are some of his amazing reconstructions.

Estrid as an old woman. Täby Bibliotek/The Viking Museum, Sweden.


Via

Slonk Hill man. 250 BC, Iron Age. Brighton Museum, England.


Via

Tybrind girl, whose remains were found in Jylland, Denmark. About 7000 years old. Moesgaard Museum, Denmark. (Photo: Medielab Moesgaard. Iga Kuriata.)


Via

While all of his models are stunningly realistic, the one that caught the attention of funny tweeters was this one, of a British prehistoric man.

It wasn’t directly because of Oscar’s great skill, but due to who – and what – the reconstruction brought to mind.

Posted without comment.

You can see more of Oscar’s work on his website here. In the meantime, enjoy Jim Carrey’s ancestor getting a bit of a pamper.


Via

Source Archaeological Photography Image Archaeological Photography, Screengrab

