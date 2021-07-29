Nigel Farage and Darren Grimes took on the RNLI and the takedowns were a thing of beauty

News

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is a charity that rescues those who get into difficulties on or near the coast, which is clearly a thing to be applauded, right?

Not for some people, and you could probably guess who a couple of those might be.

This man, for example.

Another shot across the bow came from Nigel Farage, who used his platform on GB News to describe the RNLI as a “migrant taxi service”.

They posted this rebuttal, with sensitive footage of their work.

We're proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious. This is why we launch: pic.twitter.com/lORd9NRpdP — RNLI (@RNLI) July 28, 2021

It prompted another rant from Farage, which we won’t bother sharing, but it involved him addressing RNLI bosses with these words –

“(I)f you … want to pick a fight with me, that’s fine by me, I’ve fought people bigger and uglier than you”

We weren’t sure whether to give him the oxygen of publicity, for reasons best expressed by James O’Brien.

Not for the first time, I wonder how hard it would be to completely ignore Nigel Farage. Easier said than done, I know, but his profile & 'relevance' have depended on people who find him disgusting for a while now. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 29, 2021

But thankfully, for our faith in human nature, most people have been offering their support to the charity, and condemning the dreadful point of view that paints them as anything other than heroes, and we thought these takedowns deserved an airing.

1.

Demonising the RNLI was something I never had on my UK meltdown bingo card, I must admit.

Next – guide dogs for blind people are secretly communicating with their cultural marxist friends via BLM-coded tail wags. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) July 28, 2021

2.

The UK I love is founded on compassion, fairness and generosity of spirit. If you are attacking lifeboats, you are not a patriot. You are a moron. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 29, 2021

3.

The U.K just 9 years ago:

The Olympics is showing the rest of the world what a vibrant, exciting, inclusive, multi-cultural place this is. The U.K now:

British lifeboats for British people.

If illegal immigrants drown trying to get here then that's their fault — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 29, 2021

4.

Keep up the great work @RNLI because as some of your disparagers repeatedly told us All Lives Matter. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 29, 2021

5.

You’d think the people who are constantly told to get in the sea would be a little more cautious about picking fights with life boats — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 28, 2021

6.

To carry out the Holocaust, the Nazis had to convince people that Jews and others were subhuman, vermin, undeserving of the same rights as others, even the right to live. In unrelated news, Farage is continuing his campaign against the RNLI for saving refugees from drowning. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 29, 2021

7.

While the RNLI are great at salvaging all those lost at sea and about to be washed-up, even they won’t be able to help you and your career love. https://t.co/B26smRLxpL — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 28, 2021

8.

People: "Black Lives Matter" Racists: "ALL LIVES MATTER" RNLI: *saves people struggling at seas* Racists: "WE DIDN'T MEAN THOSE LIVES" — Pullin' Wall Street's Shorts Down (@DJChizzles) July 29, 2021

