Boris Johnson’s bumbling umbrella act turned a police memorial into a clown show

What is it about populist politicians and their umbrellas? We haven’t forgotten the time Donald Trump gave this extraordinary demonstration of being incapable of using an umbrella like a human.

We also spotted Boris Johnson, during his ‘chain gang’ soundbite, failing to stay dry due to being unable to hold his umbrella correctly.

"I don't see any reason why you shouldn't be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs visibly paying your debt to society". Boris Johnson outlines his planned reforms for dealing with people convicted of anti-social behaviour.https://t.co/fgFiRXQhAn pic.twitter.com/KN0JFfnXEV — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 27, 2021

On Wednesday, the PM attended the unveiling of a permanent memorial for fallen UK police officers – a very solemn occasion. Or so you’d think.

….up, up and nearly away ☂️ PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty. Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

CNN’s Max Foster shared another view, showing us that Priti Patel was the person behind the Prince of Wales.

I see your ‘prime minister’ and raise you ‘international laughing stock’.

Tweeters weren’t impressed.

1.

It’s like having a six year old child as your PM, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/UbNTmHqANw — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 28, 2021

2.

"How can I make a memorial service about police officers who died on duty about me?"

Remember when a leader of the opposition was dragged through the rightwing press for not bowing deeply enough during a Remembrance ceremony? How is this not 100x worse? https://t.co/hRulmPOOwX — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 28, 2021

3.

Johnson is Trump reincarnate. Even the fucking umbrella stunt has been done before. https://t.co/GyB5I3NG1c — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 28, 2021

4.

This man has nuclear codes…… https://t.co/073Frv4p5y — Oor Blaze fae Skye (@Blazespage) July 28, 2021

5.

Imagine if Ed Miliband had done this? It would be all over the BBC 24/7. They would cancel all broadcasting to put it on a fckg loop. — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) July 28, 2021

6.

He's like a poundland Charlie Chaplinpic.twitter.com/q0TIsXxV3l — TC Cornesto Doesn't Like Your Tweets (@TC_Cornesto) July 28, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson struggling with the basics of life Episode 2,390 holding an umbrellapic.twitter.com/jtrbLbypUZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2021

8.

9.

Just imagine the carnage if he tried to put a cagoule on. https://t.co/VZt45TAeet — Bryan #FBPPR #FBPA (@Bryan_Kennerley) July 28, 2021

Janey Godley added one of her brilliant voiceovers.

In conclusion –

You can't really expect someone who doesn't know how to comb his hair to know how to deal with an unruly umbrella! https://t.co/miIgadGABC — Derek James 💙 🇪🇺 #RejoinEU (@derekjames150) July 28, 2021

