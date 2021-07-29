News

Boris Johnson’s bumbling umbrella act turned a police memorial into a clown show

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2021

What is it about populist politicians and their umbrellas? We haven’t forgotten the time Donald Trump gave this extraordinary demonstration of being incapable of using an umbrella like a human.

We also spotted Boris Johnson, during his ‘chain gang’ soundbite, failing to stay dry due to being unable to hold his umbrella correctly.

On Wednesday, the PM attended the unveiling of a permanent memorial for fallen UK police officers – a very solemn occasion. Or so you’d think.

CNN’s Max Foster shared another view, showing us that Priti Patel was the person behind the Prince of Wales.

I see your ‘prime minister’ and raise you ‘international laughing stock’.

Tweeters weren’t impressed.

Janey Godley added one of her brilliant voiceovers.

In conclusion –

Source Sky News

