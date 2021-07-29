An awkward old kiss cam moment is giving people joy because it’s such a mood
People have been laughing and cringing again at this old and very awkward kiss cam moment (Is there a non-awkward kind?), after it was shared by journalist Michael Moran.
I think I'm gonna buy the movie rights to this #Kisscam GIF. Who's in? pic.twitter.com/71zIZbZMyi
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) July 28, 2021
We suspect she’d think twice about doing that now – or go for a double-masked kiss.
The action took place at an Atlanta Hawks match in March 2017, when they posted it in a montage. You can jump to 1 minute 19 seconds, if you want, but it’s only the same footage with a Disney soundtrack.
#ICYMI, a woman kissed a rando on 'Kiss Cam' because her boyfriend rejected her pic.twitter.com/urS0A3TjMX
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2017
Setting aside the weirdness of the concept of the kiss cam, most people enjoyed the mini drama.
I love this silent movie https://t.co/v657p64a8V
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 28, 2021
"Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Resourceful Woman, Kenan Thompson as Cool Guy, and Eddie Redmayne as Pissy Little Brodude in a performance critics are already calling "weirder than whatever the hell he was up to in Jupiter Ascending"".
— Phil Marzouk (@philipkmar) July 28, 2021
This is a motherfucking RIDE start to finish. https://t.co/95doZ6LGcN
— Dr. Rebecca Gibson (@RGibsongirl) July 29, 2021
This is the greatest gif ever. https://t.co/LfjCBSMb5V
— Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 28, 2021
We are all the lady at the bottom right pic.twitter.com/Fjq86sLN93
— Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) July 28, 2021
Honestly it does seem to be a significant upgrade…. https://t.co/GdaYOy79uR
— Cormac Farrell (@jagungal1) July 29, 2021
Not everyone was convinced that the incident was real.
Fake
— Charles (not real name) (@don_charlisimo) July 28, 2021
I wonder what take # this was.
— Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) July 29, 2021
Does it really matter?
What's your point? Jaws is fake, that's pretty entertaining too.
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) July 28, 2021
Whatever you think about the reality or otherwise of that, we really hope this one was staged, because OMG …
A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend last night…and then this happened: pic.twitter.com/tCgr0A3ItE
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017
Maybe it’s time for the Atlanta Hawks to retire the kiss cam.
“Kisscam” at a baseball game captures a womans intense, loving relationship with pizza
