An awkward old kiss cam moment is giving people joy because it’s such a mood

People have been laughing and cringing again at this old and very awkward kiss cam moment (Is there a non-awkward kind?), after it was shared by journalist Michael Moran.

I think I'm gonna buy the movie rights to this #Kisscam GIF. Who's in? pic.twitter.com/71zIZbZMyi — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) July 28, 2021

We suspect she’d think twice about doing that now – or go for a double-masked kiss.

The action took place at an Atlanta Hawks match in March 2017, when they posted it in a montage. You can jump to 1 minute 19 seconds, if you want, but it’s only the same footage with a Disney soundtrack.

#ICYMI, a woman kissed a rando on 'Kiss Cam' because her boyfriend rejected her pic.twitter.com/urS0A3TjMX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2017

Setting aside the weirdness of the concept of the kiss cam, most people enjoyed the mini drama.

I love this silent movie https://t.co/v657p64a8V — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 28, 2021

"Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Resourceful Woman, Kenan Thompson as Cool Guy, and Eddie Redmayne as Pissy Little Brodude in a performance critics are already calling "weirder than whatever the hell he was up to in Jupiter Ascending"". — Phil Marzouk (@philipkmar) July 28, 2021

This is a motherfucking RIDE start to finish. https://t.co/95doZ6LGcN — Dr. Rebecca Gibson (@RGibsongirl) July 29, 2021

This is the greatest gif ever. https://t.co/LfjCBSMb5V — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 28, 2021

We are all the lady at the bottom right pic.twitter.com/Fjq86sLN93 — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) July 28, 2021

Honestly it does seem to be a significant upgrade…. https://t.co/GdaYOy79uR — Cormac Farrell (@jagungal1) July 29, 2021

Not everyone was convinced that the incident was real.

Fake — Charles (not real name) (@don_charlisimo) July 28, 2021

I wonder what take # this was. — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) July 29, 2021

Does it really matter?

What's your point? Jaws is fake, that's pretty entertaining too. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) July 28, 2021

Whatever you think about the reality or otherwise of that, we really hope this one was staged, because OMG …

A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend last night…and then this happened: pic.twitter.com/tCgr0A3ItE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017

Maybe it’s time for the Atlanta Hawks to retire the kiss cam.

