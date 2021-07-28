Simply 16 funny tweets about the Olympics that get a gold from us

News

During any other Olympics, we’d be asking if you have Olympic fever, but with more than 100 residents of the Olympic village having been forced to self isolate at one point or another, it might seem a little insensitive.

I have ‘Olympic Fever’, but half the country denies it even exists — an english human 🙊 (@English_Channel) July 25, 2021

Still, if you aren’t interested in the games, firstly – why are you reading this? Secondly, it must suck to be you right now since it’s an almost omnipresent topic on TV, the radio and social media.

Even if you hate the Olympics, these jokes are still very good – and you might as well have a laugh while you’re trying to avoid seeing another sweaty individual doing more exercise in 10 minutes than you’ve done in a year.

A gold medal for skateboarding?? What"s next a freaking Nobel Prize for loitering behind the Dairy Queen and scaring me??? — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) July 26, 2021

Lovely recollections of the London Olympics opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/J9Dg3cCSw9 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) July 23, 2021

They should combine some events at the Olympics. It would be great if the pole vaulters landed on a trampoline, bounced on to a horse, and galloped straight into some jousting. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 23, 2021

Me watching the Olympics: I reckon I could give that a good go. Also me: Can’t stand up from sofa without sounding like a distressed cat. Spends 3 weeks taking painkillers for pain in neck after sleeping once at a slightly different angle. Trips over own feet just walking. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 25, 2021

The skateboarding in the Olympics is my favourite.

All the other athletes are ripped like fuck but these dudes turn up wearing baggy shorts & looking like they've been playing Fortnite for 10 hours. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 25, 2021

Can’t believe they allow farts as finishing moves in Judo now. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/KBgtVquUlI — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 25, 2021

The Olympics would be a lot more fun to watch if all the athletes had to be drunk and wear sombreros. It’d be like spring break, except with pummel horses and javelins. — Carburetor_55 (@55Carburetor) July 25, 2021

