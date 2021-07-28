What could go wrong showing off your expensive cookie with a dog around?

Videos

Crumbl gourmet cookies are pretty popular, pretty tasty and pretty expensive. Far too expensive to be waved around in front of a hungry dog, at any rate.

We’re not sure the incident warrants this level of shock, to be fair. Have they met dogs?

These Reddit comments boxed the whole thing off.

Does nobody train their dogs anymore? LunarFortune

Yes, but not the type of people who obsess over expensive cookies for views. Zankeru

A Reddit user named u/Affectionate-Grand92 had the answer.

That’s why you just eat the food and stop documenting it like you’re getting paid to.

READ MORE

The hilarious payoff to this less than enthusiastic dog’s obstacle course is this week’s most relatable thing

Source r/unexpected Image Screengrab