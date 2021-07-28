Facepalm of the Day goes to this idiot taking a chance on a railway track
We can hardly believe the antics of the guy in this clip, as he takes his sweet time crossing a railway track as a train approaches.
If that didn’t give you the fear, then we doff our caps to you.
Redditors weren’t impressed.
Sophitia95
Not only going back for it but staying down there to put it on again like wtf
TheAsperGamer
I love that slap after he helps him out hahaha “you fucking idiot!!”
He’s very lucky it was only a man that hit him.
Source Reddit Image Screengrab
