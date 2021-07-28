Politics

Boris Johnson wants minor offenders to work in ‘fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs’

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2021

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced key details of his ‘beating crime plan’, which includes –

More ankle tags
Fewer conditions for triggering stop and search
Giving victims of crime a named officer to deal with their case

Experts pointed out that victims already have a named officer and that stop and search has been more divisive than helpful, but never let it be said that this PM passed on a vote-grabbing headline because of a half-baked plan.

That was all somewhat eclipsed, however, by this drizzly soundbite, regarding making offenders do public unpaid work.

He’s one focus group away from reintroducing the stocks, and selling the UK’s rotting fruit and veg mountain to Daily Mail readers for pelting purposes.

Tweeters weighed in.

