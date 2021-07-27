If Jeff Bezos became an actual supervillain then who would be the superhero to stop him? 24 contenders

Entertainment

Over on r/AskReddit, u/Bobokay12 had quite the poser.

If Jeff Bezos became an actual supervillain then who would be the superhero to stop him?

We simply can’t imagine what might make anyone ask such a thing – but these were our favourite suggestions.

1.

Tom from MySpace

brendanjones

2.

An Amazon employee who makes a shank out of the bottle they peed in.

damonoribello

3.

It would be Bernie Sanders with a, what’s that? A chair and mittens?!!!

Coronado5

4.

Dolly Parton

witchy_chan



5.

Greta Thunberg.

teewinotone

6.

Florida Man

ssfgrgawer

7.

I believe it would be Bill Nye the science guy

Gassydevil

8.

Chuck Norris, duh…

aardvark_army

9.

Obviously, we need to create an opposite clone called Beff Jezos and have them touch so they cancel each other out.

CurlSagan

10.

His ex wife

EveFluff

11.

Paul Rudd. Just because, well, Paul Rudd.

Mookie442



12.

Obviously, it’d be Wonder Woman. Since she’s from Themyscira and is an Amazonian warrior princess.

Student6006