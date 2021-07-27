If Jeff Bezos became an actual supervillain then who would be the superhero to stop him? 24 contenders
Over on r/AskReddit, u/Bobokay12 had quite the poser.
If Jeff Bezos became an actual supervillain then who would be the superhero to stop him?
We simply can’t imagine what might make anyone ask such a thing – but these were our favourite suggestions.
1.
Tom from MySpace
brendanjones
2.
An Amazon employee who makes a shank out of the bottle they peed in.
damonoribello
3.
It would be Bernie Sanders with a, what’s that? A chair and mittens?!!!
Coronado5
4.
Dolly Parton
witchy_chan
5.
Greta Thunberg.
teewinotone
6.
Florida Man
ssfgrgawer
7.
I believe it would be Bill Nye the science guy
Gassydevil
8.
Chuck Norris, duh…
aardvark_army
9.
Obviously, we need to create an opposite clone called Beff Jezos and have them touch so they cancel each other out.
CurlSagan
10.
His ex wife
EveFluff
11.
Paul Rudd. Just because, well, Paul Rudd.
Mookie442
12.
Obviously, it’d be Wonder Woman. Since she’s from Themyscira and is an Amazonian warrior princess.
Student6006
