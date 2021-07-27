Pics

Simply 14 creative licence plates with something to say

Updated July 27th, 2021

Over on r/funny on Reddit, someone has shared a photo of a very ambiguous licence plate.

Does that say ‘a nu start’ or ‘anus tart’? Who knows? Maybe they’re making a ‘nu’ start as an anus tart – whatever that is.

It got us wondering about what weird and wonderful plates might be out in the world, so we had a dig and found these ones.

1. That’s exactly what you’d expect a Tesla to say


2. You should get that looked at


3. A funny plate it is


4. You ate what?


5. What’s updog?


6. Who doesn’t? Vegetarians needn’t @ us


7. *Points at everything*


