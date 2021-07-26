Trump accused Democrats of making up crap – irony is in a critical condition

News

Donald Trump was the guest of honour at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by the right-wing group, Turning Point Action.

Outside the Phoenix, AZ rally that Donald Trump will headline, attendees are yelling at us, “No masks.”

We are indeed wearing masks. This will be an hours-long indoor rally as the Delta virus has led to an increase in #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/1DQA5yT5vg — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) July 24, 2021

you call it a Trump rally, I call it one more Delta Variant Incubation Epicenter — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 25, 2021

The theme was ‘Protect Our Elections’, setting the stage for Trump to continue with his utterly false claim that the Democrats ‘stole’ the 2020 election by cheating.

Obama didn’t hold rallies after Trump got elected. This isn’t normal, it’s an attack on the peaceful transfer of power and it’s dangerous. #TrumpRally — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 25, 2021

The tone was more ‘1990s wrestling tournament’ than 21st-century politics.

Trump's introduction at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" in Phoenix is beyond parody pic.twitter.com/TPKlsZ3yev — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021

To say that Trump’s topics were bizarre simply wouldn’t do them justice, as his statements included –

What if LeBron James played as a trans woman?

Donald Trump spent a portion of his speech tonight talking about LeBron James becoming a transgender woman. It’s clear why Trump’s handlers rarely let him out in public anymore. What was left of his mind is gone. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 25, 2021

The Democrats are going to outlaw windows.

Trump: It’s green new bullshit… No more windows in buildings cause the environment… pic.twitter.com/IRIOeKNssJ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2021

The US women’s soccer team is demented.

Trump has been speaking for more than 90 minutes now. He's currently goading his audience into booing the US women's soccer team. pic.twitter.com/yKubKXTuUO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2021

All very weird – all typical Trump. Then he made this statement that must have shattered any irony meters within a hundred-mile radius.

Trump: You know what it’s called? Disinformation. They make up a lot of crap and they say it over and over and over… pic.twitter.com/xoljFuuBVT — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2021

“They make up a lot of crap and they say it over and over.”

The irony was not lost on Trump’s critics.

1.

The Gaslighter in chief is back https://t.co/mlrFPtwJVL — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) July 25, 2021

2.

Funny…that's been your whole campaign… https://t.co/j0ASPSUMd0 — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 25, 2021

3.

He's reading his own campaign literature again. https://t.co/GqY6i1jMO2 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 25, 2021

4.

5.

Yeah, you f*ing idiot. And you are the source of most of it you rotting jack-o-lantern 🤢🤮 https://t.co/aUZMcwUEMW — ™️1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣9️⃣💯🌈‼️💖🎧📻🎤🎙🎵🎶 (@Tmcguire_pa) July 25, 2021

6.

He’s giving away his secret. Trump has done this for getting on six decades. https://t.co/fEIWkjskhX — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 25, 2021

7.

It’s actually kind of cool. He’s projecting again, and he doesn’t even know what projection is. https://t.co/xDmge0OoOV — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 25, 2021

Jeremy Newberger had a question –

I missed the #TrumpRally, which Federal building did he suggest his followers attack this time? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 25, 2021

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab