Trump accused Democrats of making up crap – irony is in a critical condition

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 26th, 2021

Donald Trump was the guest of honour at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by the right-wing group, Turning Point Action.

The theme was ‘Protect Our Elections’, setting the stage for Trump to continue with his utterly false claim that the Democrats ‘stole’ the 2020 election by cheating.

The tone was more ‘1990s wrestling tournament’ than 21st-century politics.

To say that Trump’s topics were bizarre simply wouldn’t do them justice, as his statements included –

What if LeBron James played as a trans woman?

The Democrats are going to outlaw windows.

The US women’s soccer team is demented.

All very weird – all typical Trump. Then he made this statement that must have shattered any irony meters within a hundred-mile radius.

“They make up a lot of crap and they say it over and over.”

The irony was not lost on Trump’s critics.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Jeremy Newberger had a question –

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab

