You’ve been sharing your suggestions for heatwave films – 12 scorching blockbusters

Exclusive

If you live somewhere that has just seen a month’s worth of rain in a day, you could be forgiven for having blocked all thoughts of the heatwave from your mind. It was real, though, and another one is on its way – according to the boffins at the Met Office.

With that in mind, we set Twitter a bit of a challenge.

It's too hot for real work, right? So get your thinking caps on and send us your best #HeatwaveFilms.#PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/Pr46yfYs6q — The Poke (@ThePoke) July 22, 2021

These brilliant suggestions went some way towards making those sleepless nights and sweaty days just that bit more bearable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

As a bonus, this one’s extra topical.

READ MORE

Our top ten favourite ‘unlocked films’

Image Mike Holden