You’ve been sharing your suggestions for heatwave films – 12 scorching blockbusters
If you live somewhere that has just seen a month’s worth of rain in a day, you could be forgiven for having blocked all thoughts of the heatwave from your mind. It was real, though, and another one is on its way – according to the boffins at the Met Office.
With that in mind, we set Twitter a bit of a challenge.
It's too hot for real work, right? So get your thinking caps on and send us your best #HeatwaveFilms.#PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/Pr46yfYs6q
— The Poke (@ThePoke) July 22, 2021
These brilliant suggestions went some way towards making those sleepless nights and sweaty days just that bit more bearable.
1.
The most torturous part is the pun. #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/b7EmOOfxdl
— alexis (@lexistwit) July 23, 2021
2.
Quantum of Solero #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge (photoshop a bit late). pic.twitter.com/oCCC1wvAFK
— Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 22, 2021
3.
Sexy Feast… https://t.co/a8UuyH1tG5 pic.twitter.com/UkurZsONxO
— Justin Leeming (@JustinLeeming) July 22, 2021
4.
Thaws.#HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/z2Gx2Rl7nh
— battles (@B4TTL3S) July 22, 2021
5.
Sophie’s Choc Ice #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/7brqZvMjoc
— alexis (@lexistwit) July 22, 2021
6.
I have a bad feeling about this. #PokeChallenge #HeatwaveFilms https://t.co/azRw89fu6k pic.twitter.com/hUCTTnDEH3
— Oonagh (@Okeating) July 25, 2021
7.
I bloody loves a Calippo I does @ThePoke #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/sHwZbRyVav
— JackpotRob (@robinpeyton) July 22, 2021
8.
A Hot Day's Night #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/o0uB4nXhJ7
— Mary Jo Escano (@Kopikido) July 22, 2021
9.
Game of Cones. #SummerIsComing #HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/SX43idJoKU
— alexis (@lexistwit) July 22, 2021
10.
S.W.E.A.T #HeatwaveFilms pic.twitter.com/6VDa2qMxHn
— Chris Gooding (@J5Dev) July 22, 2021
11.
Magnum PI pic.twitter.com/upbg7lC0rx
— Si O’Donovan 😃 (@donovan_si) July 22, 2021
12.
The Sunshining#HeatwaveFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/IoKKBQVIzm
— battles (@B4TTL3S) July 22, 2021
As a bonus, this one’s extra topical.
— Samantha Marcus 💙🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@MsSpydaSam) July 22, 2021
READ MORE
Our top ten favourite ‘unlocked films’
Image Mike Holden
More from the Poke
Trump accused Democrats of making up crap – irony is in a critical condition
Ghostbusters – but with Mr Blobby instead of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man