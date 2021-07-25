People love this tip for dealing with selfish and anti-social plane travellers

Videos

With the prospect of air travel once more on the table – if you can find a country that will let you in, and afford to pay the quarantine hotel bill when you get back – you may have to deal with a situation like this.

We presume that was the other Walker Twin playing the part of ‘selfish jerk’, but the method holds water. Pun intended.

TikTok users were very much on board with the plan.

‘Right on, I’m so tired of people and their lack of respect for others.’

nocturnal_signal

‘I would have locked hands with it and wouldn’t have let go no matter how hard they pulled. It’s my foot now.’

selflessgunman

‘It looks like that foot could have used some soap with that water.‘

oopsmommy

It looks like the foot’s owner got off lightly, because some of the suggestions were …er …HORRIFIC!

‘*press call bell ….Request fork …Stab stab stab’

mynameisfatpatricia

‘I would have taken my shoe off and swatted them like a bug.’

kamiecrawford

‘Ask for some coffee or tea and accidentally drop it.’

qcakes1

‘I must be a psycho because my first thought was to use a lighter.’

ryan.keeney

Staged or not, this comment from @thedisliz goes for people who do it in real life.

‘Foot guy’s going to the bad place.’

from Kristen Bell GIFs via Gfycat

Source the.walker.twins H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab