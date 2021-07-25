Twitter

Laurence Fox got dragged for this epic Venn diagram fail – 11 scathing takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated July 25th, 2021

Laurence Fox has proudly declared his opposition to the Covid rules throughout the pandemic, with posts like these –


Via


Via

It all had a faint whiff of right-wing virtue signalling about it, with the performative defiance of an 8-year-old refusing to try the veg because they wanted pizza.

On Friday, he shared this Venn diagram on Twitter.

Somebody – almost certainly not Fox, himself – took time out of their day to slot the names of dystopian novels into the diagram in a way that would have John Venn spinning in his grave.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Alex Bell had a more positive take on the whole thing.

Good point. Perhaps Mr. Fox could audition for the film adaptation.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox’s schoolboy error trolling Harry Kane’s rainbow armband made everyone’s day better

Source Laurence Fox Image Laurence Fox, Screengrab

More from the Poke