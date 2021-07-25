Laurence Fox got dragged for this epic Venn diagram fail – 11 scathing takedowns

Twitter

Laurence Fox has proudly declared his opposition to the Covid rules throughout the pandemic, with posts like these –



Via



Via

It all had a faint whiff of right-wing virtue signalling about it, with the performative defiance of an 8-year-old refusing to try the veg because they wanted pizza.

On Friday, he shared this Venn diagram on Twitter.

Somebody – almost certainly not Fox, himself – took time out of their day to slot the names of dystopian novels into the diagram in a way that would have John Venn spinning in his grave.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

To be fair a creative way to list your failed auditions. https://t.co/LG4fyRji5a — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) July 24, 2021

2.

hate when I have to clap for Big Brother after I’ve dropped soma, having sent my forced, engineered cannibal child off to the island’s book-burning club. I work for a pig at the whimsical bureaucracy and hope to be head of Ludovico before I’m killed at 30. Hope I’m not a battery! https://t.co/64uzMtDNUr — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) July 24, 2021

3.

The worlds depicted in "1984" and "Brave New World" are essentially the opposite of one another. You can't have a dystopia that programs you to be mellow and happy in hopes you'll shag your life away AND repress everyone's sexuality to keep them filled with rage at the same time. https://t.co/YKMeRctoWf — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) July 24, 2021

4.

Laurence Fox last read a book in year ten pic.twitter.com/TyrXYDyuuw — The Binman’s Pleasure (@raaleh) July 24, 2021

5.

You might be there. I’m not. I’m vaccinated and free. — Sheila (@she_said__so) July 23, 2021

6.

Amazingly, Laurence Fox has managed to use a venn diagram to demonstrate that he doesn't know anything about maths or literature at the same time. Apart from anything, it's *The* Handmaid's Tale. But… just generally, what the fuck is this diagram? pic.twitter.com/zWF4DzrJww — Simon HB (@norock) July 24, 2021

7.

This Venn diagram helps explain why former actor Lawrence Pox failed to get into university. He doesn't understand the concept of Venn diagrams pic.twitter.com/oKeUI6RXhe — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 24, 2021

8.

Personally, I have no idea what a book about public school boys being misplaced from their projected destiny, losing their veneer of civility and then running around a small island being absolute tools has to do with Laurence Fox.#lordoftheflies pic.twitter.com/JPe1esIqhf — Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) July 24, 2021

9.

Can't wait to escape Big Brother by taking the red pill, just to find out we live in a society run by communist pigs. https://t.co/htTz7vej1z — Aaron Singh 🇰🇪 (@aaronsingh23) July 24, 2021

10.

Here's how those things actually work… pic.twitter.com/ximlzfpQPO — name cannot be blank (@largefishbeast) July 24, 2021

11.

I mean we can all make venn diagrams pic.twitter.com/VWguyI8eTp — Kate Hinksman (@katelilian89) July 24, 2021

Alex Bell had a more positive take on the whole thing.

tbf that would be a fucking great book https://t.co/PmPpPLAguT — Alex Bell (@alexbell) July 24, 2021

Good point. Perhaps Mr. Fox could audition for the film adaptation.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox’s schoolboy error trolling Harry Kane’s rainbow armband made everyone’s day better

Source Laurence Fox Image Laurence Fox, Screengrab