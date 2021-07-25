Ghostbusters – but with Mr Blobby instead of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man

Videos

We’re eternally grateful to the very talented Matt Highton for improving our internet experience with his inventive and very funny edits, such as opening credits of iconic shows recreated using stock footage.

For example, here’s his version of the Buffy credits.

It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage. pic.twitter.com/E8ilqTOmIm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 19, 2020

His latest reimagining sees what might have happened in that memorable scene in the original Ghostbusters film, had Ray thought of Mr Blobby instead of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

Here’s how people reacted when the video landed on Twitter.

The most painful element of this is I recognise specific bits of blobby audio. The bit where he goes "blobby blobby blobby buh-blobby" is seared into my memory. https://t.co/absW1rBeIQ — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) July 24, 2021

100% more terrifying. 🤣😱 This man is a genius. https://t.co/rXuF9189fQ — Gabby (@gabliotecaria) July 25, 2021

This is perfection. — Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) July 24, 2021

This is false from Ray. Blobby has only ever been about destruction. Blobby in destruction manifest. https://t.co/f6A7RBT6by — Allfather (@AllfatherUK) July 24, 2021

I predict the Americans will *totally* not get this, but in the UK it works better than the original! https://t.co/Ngbtwa84v2 — Charlie Stross (@cstross) July 25, 2021

Of course, the presence of Blobby in the Ghostbusters universe makes one other thing inevitable.

via Gfycat

If you don’t already, this is a good time to follow Matt.

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab