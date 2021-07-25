Videos

Ghostbusters – but with Mr Blobby instead of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man

Poke Staff. Updated July 26th, 2021

We’re eternally grateful to the very talented Matt Highton for improving our internet experience with his inventive and very funny edits, such as opening credits of iconic shows recreated using stock footage.

For example, here’s his version of the Buffy credits.

His latest reimagining sees what might have happened in that memorable scene in the original Ghostbusters film, had Ray thought of Mr Blobby instead of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

Here’s how people reacted when the video landed on Twitter.

Of course, the presence of Blobby in the Ghostbusters universe makes one other thing inevitable.

via Gfycat

If you don’t already, this is a good time to follow Matt.

