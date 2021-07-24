Meeting the parents 101 – don’t call her dad a d*ckhead in front of their Ring camera
We suspect this guy is single by now, after his trip to meet the girlfriend’s parents saw him get caught out by the omnipresent Ring doorbell camera.
@corighteous
##ringcam ##ringcamera ##fatherinlaw
That’s the face – and voice – of regret, right there.
TikTok users knew the score –
Some wondered what made him think that in the first place.
We don’t know what happened next, but this is definitely true.
READ MORE
An enormous alligator turned a Florida golf course into Jurassic Park
Source @corighteous H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
This puppy giving his buddy a leg-up is this week’s loveliest thing