Twitter tests positive for schadenfreude after Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon loses his libel case against a Syrian schoolboy

In ‘Actions Have Consequences’ Episode 5,489, we find Hijazi versus Yaxley-Lennon, in which Tommy Robinson, under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Jamal Hijazi for defamation.

Anti-islam activist and founder of the English Defence League Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has been found by the High Court to have libelled a Syrian teenage refugee and ordered to pay him £100,000 in damages. — Dominic Casciani (@BBCDomC) July 22, 2021

The case relates to false allegations made by the self-styled journalist, EDL founder and Islamophobe, Yaxley-Lennon, who literally added insult to injury after thugs were filmed attacking the now-17-year-old Mr. Hijazi in 2018.

In addition to the damages award, Yaxley-Lennon will be liable for the court costs, estimated to be in the region of £500,000.

If you thought Tommeh having to pay £100,000.00 in damages to a Syrian refugee was funny. Then you are literally going to explode when you find out he has legal fees on top of £500,000.00 pic.twitter.com/5Vfczwcu9V — paul 💙 (@stimmo) July 22, 2021

News of the judgment landed on Twitter like a sudden rainshower in a heatwave.

yeah sex is great but have you ever read the below tweet https://t.co/lMDh9vxqEu — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 22, 2021

I never thought I would feel sorry for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. And I was right. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 22, 2021

The news can be pretty awful these days, but sometimes – just sometimes – Tommy Robinson is forced to donate six figures to a refugee https://t.co/G2Yjg0Olr0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 22, 2021

Words have consequences

Don’t they Mr Yaxley-Lennon?

100,000 of them https://t.co/SqPfiCkFUo — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 22, 2021

excuse me if take the rest of the day off just to laugh at Tommy Robinson losing £100k for libel against a Syrian schoolchild 🥳 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 22, 2021

Foreigners coming over here, successfully suing right-wing pricks for defamation. Terrific. https://t.co/XcWPhrcYg4 — Stephen Carroll (@StephenTweeted) July 22, 2021

Oh dear.

Will really have to start going to confession/mass again. Having a schadenfreude overload. https://t.co/zKRLXSKCRB — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) July 22, 2021

Inject this directly into my soul. https://t.co/DqfcFrzWIs — Jason (@NickMotown) July 22, 2021

Tommy Robinson, arriving home after losing his High Court libel case pic.twitter.com/U5BjYEzkpe — The Inbetweeners (@InbetweenerVidz) July 22, 2021

Now that Tommy Robinson has lost his court case and been ordered to pay £100k damages, please give him some privacy at this difficult time. That’ll really upset him. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 22, 2021

Brexit whistleblower, Shahmir Sanni pointed out an extra detail that might have passed people by.

Sorry Tommy Robinson having to pay a Syrian refugee £100,000 is HILARIOUS. And then to see white supremacists and gammons try to crowdfund for him, therefore paying a Syrian refugee themselves? Hahahaha. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) July 22, 2021

Source Dominic Casciani Image Screengrab