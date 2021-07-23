News

Twitter tests positive for schadenfreude after Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon loses his libel case against a Syrian schoolboy

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2021

In ‘Actions Have Consequences’ Episode 5,489, we find Hijazi versus Yaxley-Lennon, in which Tommy Robinson, under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Jamal Hijazi for defamation.

The case relates to false allegations made by the self-styled journalist, EDL founder and Islamophobe, Yaxley-Lennon, who literally added insult to injury after thugs were filmed attacking the now-17-year-old Mr. Hijazi in 2018.

In addition to the damages award, Yaxley-Lennon will be liable for the court costs, estimated to be in the region of £500,000.

News of the judgment landed on Twitter like a sudden rainshower in a heatwave.

Brexit whistleblower, Shahmir Sanni pointed out an extra detail that might have passed people by.

