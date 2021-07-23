Twitter tests positive for schadenfreude after Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon loses his libel case against a Syrian schoolboy
In ‘Actions Have Consequences’ Episode 5,489, we find Hijazi versus Yaxley-Lennon, in which Tommy Robinson, under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Jamal Hijazi for defamation.
Anti-islam activist and founder of the English Defence League Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has been found by the High Court to have libelled a Syrian teenage refugee and ordered to pay him £100,000 in damages.
— Dominic Casciani (@BBCDomC) July 22, 2021
The case relates to false allegations made by the self-styled journalist, EDL founder and Islamophobe, Yaxley-Lennon, who literally added insult to injury after thugs were filmed attacking the now-17-year-old Mr. Hijazi in 2018.
In addition to the damages award, Yaxley-Lennon will be liable for the court costs, estimated to be in the region of £500,000.
If you thought Tommeh having to pay £100,000.00 in damages to a Syrian refugee was funny.
Then you are literally going to explode when you find out he has legal fees on top of £500,000.00 pic.twitter.com/5Vfczwcu9V
— paul 💙 (@stimmo) July 22, 2021
News of the judgment landed on Twitter like a sudden rainshower in a heatwave.
1.
yeah sex is great but have you ever read the below tweet https://t.co/lMDh9vxqEu
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 22, 2021
2.
I never thought I would feel sorry for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
And I was right.
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 22, 2021
3.
The news can be pretty awful these days, but sometimes – just sometimes – Tommy Robinson is forced to donate six figures to a refugee https://t.co/G2Yjg0Olr0
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 22, 2021
4.
https://t.co/1TwxYNRaV3 pic.twitter.com/onvktvOiwF
— Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) July 22, 2021
5.
Words have consequences
Don’t they Mr Yaxley-Lennon?
100,000 of them https://t.co/SqPfiCkFUo
— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 22, 2021
6.
excuse me if take the rest of the day off just to laugh at Tommy Robinson losing £100k for libel against a Syrian schoolchild 🥳
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 22, 2021
7.
Foreigners coming over here, successfully suing right-wing pricks for defamation. Terrific. https://t.co/XcWPhrcYg4
— Stephen Carroll (@StephenTweeted) July 22, 2021
8.
Oh dear.
Will really have to start going to confession/mass again. Having a schadenfreude overload. https://t.co/zKRLXSKCRB
— Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) July 22, 2021
9.
Inject this directly into my soul. https://t.co/DqfcFrzWIs
— Jason (@NickMotown) July 22, 2021
10.
Tommy Robinson, arriving home after losing his High Court libel case pic.twitter.com/U5BjYEzkpe
— The Inbetweeners (@InbetweenerVidz) July 22, 2021
11.
£100k? So much for "free" speech, hahaha! https://t.co/O4WuejkSck
— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) July 22, 2021
12.
Now that Tommy Robinson has lost his court case and been ordered to pay £100k damages, please give him some privacy at this difficult time. That’ll really upset him.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 22, 2021
Brexit whistleblower, Shahmir Sanni pointed out an extra detail that might have passed people by.
Sorry Tommy Robinson having to pay a Syrian refugee £100,000 is HILARIOUS. And then to see white supremacists and gammons try to crowdfund for him, therefore paying a Syrian refugee themselves? Hahahaha.
— Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) July 22, 2021
