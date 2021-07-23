This puppy giving his buddy a leg-up is this week’s loveliest thing

Animals

This is a fabulous watch, a puppy who spotted a buddy who was struggling so decided to give them a leg-up.

trying to give your friends the love and support they need pic.twitter.com/0PKCpPOG1O — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 21, 2021

Could watch that over and over again.

Puppies:

whoa this a big step huh? how will we make it? I know let me just get under you like this..and you climb up on me..YEAH! that's it..that's it buddy..take a leap of faith..YES! just like that! you did it! WOW! now hurry up and jump back down here so I can get up there..😂 — Roman Godvik (@GodvikRoman) July 21, 2021

Act like this towards someone today: https://t.co/oEo7raGtw8 — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) July 22, 2021

Source Twitter @humorandanimals