This German Shepherd babysitting the Dobermans is very funny and totally adorable
Funny dog video of the day is this, shared by marknpablo over on Reddit.
It’s a video of a German Shepherd babysitting some Dobermans and it’s 61 seconds very well spent.
And a few of the things people were saying about it.
‘He’s the cool uncle.’
Fightmilkk89
‘He be like, I’m to big and fast for you hahaha, ok I’ll roll over for abit. And now I’m big and fast again muhahaha’
Gokusrightnut
‘Piranha Puppies viciously trying to devour German Shepherd!’
BleachGel
‘This is kind of like what happens to me with my nieces when I try to play tag to exhaust them but then 5 minutes in I’m dying.’
This-is-not-eric
Source Reddit u/marknpablo
