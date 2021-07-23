Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
We wouldn’t blame you for feeling a little forlorn in the face of the pandemic and the humidity, and we also wouldn’t suggest for a minute that laughter is the best medicine. If it were, we’re pretty sure Boris Johnson would have claimed the British invented it.
What we do believe is that everybody deserves a break from time to time, and that reading our 25 favourite tweets of the week is a great way to spend yours. Maybe with a cup of tea and a biscuit or two.
1.
If you look around the table, and you can't work out who the idiot is, then the idiot is probably Dave from Accounts.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 19, 2021
2.
inside you there are three women pic.twitter.com/6Ex3KwgX8q
— sarah m. albers ☠️ (@sarahmalbers) July 21, 2021
3.
My brain to the name of the person that just introduced themselves to me pic.twitter.com/dU803a6sc8
— ThickyRicky (@theeRicoTaquito) July 21, 2021
4.
At no point in this headline did I know what the next word was going to be pic.twitter.com/b2D6nEm119
— Jimmy—#SaveSilwan—Rothschild (@Pale_0ntologist) July 17, 2021
5.
Henry VII sitting at his computer thinking up some great tweets. pic.twitter.com/JxFXyXCiWj
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 18, 2021
6.
18 years ago I dreamt that my eldest daughter graduated and I wasn’t there. It was the trigger that helped give up smoking. Now, she’s only gone and failed her degree, what a waste of my time.
— Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) July 16, 2021
7.
in my experience the best way to quickly recover from a cold is to spend $47.59 in the cold/flu aisle of your local pharmacy then leave the bag in your car or unopened on the kitchen counter overnight
— Sweatpants Cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) July 22, 2021
8.
I’m in a really bad place at the moment. Not mentally, I just live in the UK.
— Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) July 18, 2021
9.
JELLYFISH
99% Water
110% Bastard
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) July 21, 2021
10.
I have nothing in common with people who answer “how are you”, with “can’t complain.”
— Brokengirl (@SarcasticSadOne) July 20, 2021
11.
🎵 Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth pic.twitter.com/MebUXAuHMs
— Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) July 22, 2021
12.
going back in time and giving this thing a hard slap on the nose with a rolled up news paper pic.twitter.com/J03CTktlri
— ko (@makjako) July 19, 2021
More from the Poke
Joe Biden’s hilariously brutal shutdown of this reporter’s question really wasn’t messing around
Twitter tests positive for schadenfreude after Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon loses his libel case against a Syrian schoolboy