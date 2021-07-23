Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We wouldn’t blame you for feeling a little forlorn in the face of the pandemic and the humidity, and we also wouldn’t suggest for a minute that laughter is the best medicine. If it were, we’re pretty sure Boris Johnson would have claimed the British invented it.

What we do believe is that everybody deserves a break from time to time, and that reading our 25 favourite tweets of the week is a great way to spend yours. Maybe with a cup of tea and a biscuit or two.

1.

If you look around the table, and you can't work out who the idiot is, then the idiot is probably Dave from Accounts. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 19, 2021

2.

inside you there are three women pic.twitter.com/6Ex3KwgX8q — sarah m. albers ☠️ (@sarahmalbers) July 21, 2021

3.

My brain to the name of the person that just introduced themselves to me pic.twitter.com/dU803a6sc8 — ThickyRicky (@theeRicoTaquito) July 21, 2021

4.

At no point in this headline did I know what the next word was going to be pic.twitter.com/b2D6nEm119 — Jimmy—#SaveSilwan—Rothschild (@Pale_0ntologist) July 17, 2021

5.

Henry VII sitting at his computer thinking up some great tweets. pic.twitter.com/JxFXyXCiWj — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 18, 2021

6.

18 years ago I dreamt that my eldest daughter graduated and I wasn’t there. It was the trigger that helped give up smoking. Now, she’s only gone and failed her degree, what a waste of my time. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) July 16, 2021

7.

in my experience the best way to quickly recover from a cold is to spend $47.59 in the cold/flu aisle of your local pharmacy then leave the bag in your car or unopened on the kitchen counter overnight — Sweatpants Cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) July 22, 2021

8.

I’m in a really bad place at the moment. Not mentally, I just live in the UK. — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) July 18, 2021

9.

JELLYFISH

99% Water

110% Bastard — trouteyes (@trouteyes) July 21, 2021

10.

I have nothing in common with people who answer “how are you”, with “can’t complain.” — Brokengirl (@SarcasticSadOne) July 20, 2021

11.

🎵 Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth pic.twitter.com/MebUXAuHMs — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) July 22, 2021

12.