Joe Biden’s hilariously brutal shutdown of this reporter’s question really wasn’t messing around

Joe Biden just went viral on Twitter – not a phrase you read every day – with this hilariously brutal takedown of a reporter’s question about the Democratic Party and defunding the police.

The President had just made a late night arrival back at the White House on Air Force One when he stopped with a quick chat with journalist and by the looks of it he was in no mood for messing around.

This is so fucking epic. I love him. pic.twitter.com/a0teHwBycE — dyIan 🌐 🇺🇸 (@itsdylan46) July 23, 2021

Who can he possibly have been talking about? (There’s a handy guide to all things QAnon here, just in case you want a recap).

And the White House had a transcript of the full exchange, just in case anyone missed it.

South Lawn (July 21, 2021) THE PRESIDENT: We answered enough questions today. The only reason I’m stopping: I feel badly you’re here this hour of the night. Q: Mr. President, can you clarify what you said about no — that there’s no — no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police? THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t say that. Q: I know that you said you don’t want to defund the police — THE PRESIDENT: I said that that — that is not the Democratic Party’s position. Q: Okay. THE PRESIDENT: I’m the Democratic Party; I am President. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the –- the Majority Leader. We are not the defunding the police. Q: Okay. And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police? THE PRESIDENT: Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids? END

And just three of the things people were saying about it.

This is just hilarious. https://t.co/OOIX4LZtmr — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 23, 2021

This is funnier than any trump tweet ever. Just absolutely owns the journo and walks away grinning. — dyIan 🌐 🇺🇸 (@itsdylan46) July 23, 2021

