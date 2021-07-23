News

Dawn Butler was kicked out of the Commons for ‘unparliamentary language’ after calling Boris Johnson a liar

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2021

If you’re on Twitter, you’re probably aware of this video by lawyer and vlogger, Peter Stefanovic, which lists claims by the PM, before debunking them.

It currently stands at 27.4 million views, and a few hundred thousand of them probaby occurred after it was referenced by Labour MP Dawn Butler, as she denounced Boris Johnson’s lies in the House of Commons.

She was subsequently barred from the House for the day by Acting Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins, after refusing to withdraw her allegations, bringing into play the rules regarding ‘unparliamentary language’.

According to Wikipedia, other unparliamentary words that would earn an MP a one-day expulsion include –

Bastard, blackguard, coward, deceptive, dodgy, drunk, falsehoods, git, guttersnipe, hooligan, hypocrite, idiot, ignoramus, liar, pipsqueak, rat, slimy, sod, squirt, stoolpigeon, swine, tart, traitor and wart.

For clarity, there’s no mention of ‘cockwomble’.

Ms Brent doubled down on her stance, with this Twitter post.

Although some tweeters at least claimed to be outraged by the MP’s claims, there was a lot more support for her.

There was a suggestion for other opposition MPs.

Perhaps this one will start the ball rolling.

Source Dawn Butler Image Screengrab

