Dawn Butler was kicked out of the Commons for ‘unparliamentary language’ after calling Boris Johnson a liar

If you’re on Twitter, you’re probably aware of this video by lawyer and vlogger, Peter Stefanovic, which lists claims by the PM, before debunking them.

27 MILLION VIEWS! 27 MILLION!!! Working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message to UK News shows if they won’t hold this Prime Minister to account for his rampant lying in Parliament we will do it ourselves! How long can you ignore it now @BBCNews? pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 20, 2021

It currently stands at 27.4 million views, and a few hundred thousand of them probaby occurred after it was referenced by Labour MP Dawn Butler, as she denounced Boris Johnson’s lies in the House of Commons.

She was subsequently barred from the House for the day by Acting Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins, after refusing to withdraw her allegations, bringing into play the rules regarding ‘unparliamentary language’.

I have been thrown out of Parliament for saying what we all know: Boris Johnson has lied to the House of Commons and the country over and over again. But I’ve got news for the Tories, I will never stop speaking truth to power! pic.twitter.com/JtBdhOSXuY — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 22, 2021

According to Wikipedia, other unparliamentary words that would earn an MP a one-day expulsion include –

Bastard, blackguard, coward, deceptive, dodgy, drunk, falsehoods, git, guttersnipe, hooligan, hypocrite, idiot, ignoramus, liar, pipsqueak, rat, slimy, sod, squirt, stoolpigeon, swine, tart, traitor and wart.

For clarity, there’s no mention of ‘cockwomble’.

Ms Brent doubled down on her stance, with this Twitter post.

Earlier after I called Boris Johnson a liar I was thrown out of Parliament immediately. But he is a liar, and enough is enough. I needed to call it out! pic.twitter.com/24hlR6SRAy — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 22, 2021

Although some tweeters at least claimed to be outraged by the MP’s claims, there was a lot more support for her.

1.

Breaking: Courageous Labour MP @DawnButlerBrent has just been told to leave the Chamber by Deputy Speaker for raising my film which public have sent to 27 MILLION VIEWS in protest at Prime Ministers rampant lying in Parliament & calling PM a lier Thank you for your courage Dawn pic.twitter.com/9tmEQpOdO3 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 22, 2021

2.

Respect @DawnButlerBrent for telling the truth and saying what we’re all thinking 🙌🏼 @BorisJohnson is a LIAR!! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 22, 2021

3.

Getting kicked out for calling Boris Johnson a liar is like getting kicked out for saying that Boris Johnson fucks. https://t.co/eN46a3qu8C — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) July 22, 2021

4.

5.

The only way Dawn Butler’s appearance in the Commons today could have been improved is if she’d referred to the angry chair lady as ‘Madam Deputy Karen’ — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 22, 2021

6.

Can't believe they kicked you out for saying it – the fact the emperor has no clothes on seems to be what fuels Tory voting intention. https://t.co/5QyidjYoh0 — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) July 22, 2021

7.

Not good that the House of Commons has become a place where lies go unpunished but the truth cannot be told. https://t.co/qjDZmJ5KgD — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 22, 2021

8.

What bullshit rules ! Dawn is a hero — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 22, 2021

9.

MP tells the truth and is punished for it. Just another day on this absolutely absurd little island. https://t.co/pHtiNYSEps — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 22, 2021

10.

The gates are guarded by two MPs. One cannot tell the truth. The other cannot say that one is lying. https://t.co/RQO5IMSMXb — Chris Farnell (@thebrainofchris) July 22, 2021

11.

why’s the House of Commons so upset with Dawn Butler, she only broke convention in a limited & specific way — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 22, 2021

12.

Future Prime Minister https://t.co/Z8W6QI8X08 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 22, 2021

There was a suggestion for other opposition MPs.

I think this should be done daily on a rota system, mps taking it in turns to call him the liar that he is. Or maybe in bulk on Wed at PMQs. Who has the guts to do it next? https://t.co/bMFWJ0amSv — Crap Portraits (@Crap_Portraits) July 22, 2021

Perhaps this one will start the ball rolling.

Just to confirm @BorisJohnson is a liar regardless of who calls him a liar or where they call him a liar. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 22, 2021

