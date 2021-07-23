This artist improves the landscape with cunning cut-outs – 15 mind-blowing pieces
Artist Rich McCor, otherwise known as @paperboyo, combines his photography skills with carefully planned and executed paper cut-outs, producing original and compelling artworks, like this –
Tokyo Drift
He has taken Instagram by storm, gaining more than half a million followers and a blue tick with his wide range of images – some of which are affiliated, earning him some well-deserved pay when people click through.
It was really difficult to choose favourites, but we’re confident that you’ll enjoy these amazing examples.
1. Cardiff Castle
2. L’Arc de Triomphe
3. London – for World Turtle Day
4. Blackpool
5. London – for World Penguin Day
6. Paris
7. England – for Global Recycling Day
8. Zermatt Matterhorn, Switzerland
