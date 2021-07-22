This American drinking Ribena for the first time went viral and it’s hard to swallow
An American trying Ribena for the first time isn’t the sort of thing you’d expect to go viral.
Except this was no ordinary first taste.
They don’t have Ribena in the US – nothing to do with the sugar content, obviously – so TikToker Holly Auna got hold of a bottle to see what all the fuss was about. See if you can spot her most unfortunate error.
@hollyauna#stitch with @dawnnfarmer trying Ribena for the first time! What should I try next!? #blackcurrent #uk #ukvsusa #ribena
And everyone said the same thing, obviously.
Last word to Holly.
Source TikTok @hollyauna
