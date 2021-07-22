Specsavers had the best response to Tottenham’s colourful new kit

Pics

The good people of Tottenham Hotspur unveiled the team’s new second kit today and it’s fair to say it generated a bit of reaction on social media because, well, look at it.

Describe this kit in one word ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HJC4e0O0T8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2021

No doubt they were expecting not everyone (no-one) to like it, and the stream of negative responses was long and (mostly) unprintable.

But responding to the club’s challenge to describe the kit in one word, the best comeback was surely this one.

Didn’t realise that sponsorship deal with Dulux stretched to designing the shirts, but there you go.

Source Twitter @Specsavers Image @SpursOfficial