Is this person an asshole for wanting to report a neighbour for sunbathing?

Over on Reddit’s r/AmITheAsshole forum, a fairly long story has been set out for the judgement of the poster’s peers, and boy, have they been judging it.

Here’s the post – with the main points immediately after it, if you can’t be bothered reading it all.

And the Spark notes –

I own an apartment in a very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds. These grounds are purely ornamental though and never used as a garden. We have been experiencing a heatwave and for the last four days, I have noticed a woman sunbathing on the grass. She brings a blanket and a book and is out there for hours, reading in a bikini top and shorts. On the first day, I asked her if she lived in the building and she said she did, having recently moved in. Today, I saw her again and let her know that the gardens weren’t to be used in that way. I later shared a photo of her from my window and shared it with the residents WhatsApp group,to remind others to call out this anti social behaviour. Someone added the new tennant to the group and she posted a long message approving If her attire made people uncomfortable but she wasn’t going to stay inside in 30c heat when she has green space right outside. I am considering reporting her to the landlord if she continues, am I the asshole?

You probably have your own answer to that question, but here’s what Redditors have been saying. Oh, and YTA means ‘You’re the asshole’.

With over 2,300 comments at the time of writing, we thought there’d be a couple who didn’t think the original poster was an asshole, but no. What we did find, however, was this.

Seems fair.

Source r/AmITheAsshole Image r/AmITheAsshole, Kindel Media on Pexels