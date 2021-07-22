Larry and Paul’s ‘real daily briefing’ is two and a half minutes of satirical gold

Politics

You are probably familiar with the details of the government’s recent embarrassing u-turn on whether the PM and Chancellor would be taking part in a pilot that would have allowed them to ignore self-isolation rules.

The saga played out across a day, but Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – @larryandpaul – have condensed it to two and a half very entertaining and informative minutes.

In case you missed it, there was a nod to this awkward incident.

Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people. — Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) July 19, 2021

One YouTube user, named Nic, recalled the cost of the government’s underwhelming briefing room.

“I hope the set cost no less than £2.6m and was funded by a Russian firm. 😉”

When the duo shared the sketch on Twitter, it obviously hit the sweet spot.

Another gem from @larryandpaul. No idea where they get their material from….🤔#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/wb0YNoTh7m — Jeff Cooper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@j_cooper999) July 21, 2021

“Fawning thank you…..!” As much as I laugh out loud at these, a little piece of me dies each time as it is apparent how close to the truth these are…#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/0claRMQDTd — Chris Ord (@cord_chris) July 21, 2021

Brilliant as always @larryandpaul. I’m starting to think that No. 10 use your material as a boilerplate for the briefings. Can you confirm or deny? 🤣

Thank you for bringing a couple of minutes relief to the daily shower! — PoliticallyHomeless 😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌍🔴 (@BrexitPhobe) July 21, 2021

We suspect many people are tempted to go down this road.

Just tempted to let these guys give me the news from now on.#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/bEGuHcjE6t — Nick Haw (@DrKiff) July 21, 2021

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab