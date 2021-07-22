Larry and Paul’s ‘real daily briefing’ is two and a half minutes of satirical gold
You are probably familiar with the details of the government’s recent embarrassing u-turn on whether the PM and Chancellor would be taking part in a pilot that would have allowed them to ignore self-isolation rules.
The saga played out across a day, but Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – @larryandpaul – have condensed it to two and a half very entertaining and informative minutes.
In case you missed it, there was a nod to this awkward incident.
Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people.
— Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) July 19, 2021
One YouTube user, named Nic, recalled the cost of the government’s underwhelming briefing room.
“I hope the set cost no less than £2.6m and was funded by a Russian firm. 😉”
When the duo shared the sketch on Twitter, it obviously hit the sweet spot.
Another gem from @larryandpaul. No idea where they get their material from….🤔#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/wb0YNoTh7m
— Jeff Cooper 🏴 (@j_cooper999) July 21, 2021
Emotionless retweet#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/TbOrWqt7FK
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 21, 2021
“Fawning thank you…..!” As much as I laugh out loud at these, a little piece of me dies each time as it is apparent how close to the truth these are…#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/0claRMQDTd
— Chris Ord (@cord_chris) July 21, 2021
Brilliant as always @larryandpaul. I’m starting to think that No. 10 use your material as a boilerplate for the briefings. Can you confirm or deny? 🤣
Thank you for bringing a couple of minutes relief to the daily shower!
— PoliticallyHomeless 😷🏴🇪🇺🌍🔴 (@BrexitPhobe) July 21, 2021
Saying it all out loud.#RealDailyBriefing
Love it. https://t.co/CEQH3I603s
— Karen George (@KimsSis) July 21, 2021
We suspect many people are tempted to go down this road.
Just tempted to let these guys give me the news from now on.#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/bEGuHcjE6t
— Nick Haw (@DrKiff) July 21, 2021
READ MORE
Andrew Lloyd Webber in Jail is Larry and Paul’s magnum opus for Freedom Day
Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Is this person an asshole for wanting to report a neighbour for sunbathing?
Gillian McKeith’s COVID acrostic conspiracy theory earned her these 12 hilarious takedowns