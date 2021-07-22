Twitter

Gillian McKeith’s COVID acrostic conspiracy theory earned her these 12 hilarious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 22nd, 2021

Most people’s first memories of Gillian McKeith will be of the formerly self-styled ‘doctor’ analysing Tupperware containers of poo on The Food Doctor, or doing fake-looking faints on ‘I’m a Celebrity’.

More recently, however, she’s mostly been in the public eye for opposing Covid lockdown measures, side-by-side with such luminaries as *checks notes* Right Said Fred.

On Wednesday, she posted what she seemed to think was some sort of grand revelation in the form of this acrostic.

We don’t know what to say about that. Luckily, Twitter did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Anaesthetist Michael Goulden had a suggestion.

There’s no response as yet. She’s probably cleaning her Tupperware.

