Gillian McKeith’s COVID acrostic conspiracy theory earned her these 12 hilarious takedowns

Twitter

Most people’s first memories of Gillian McKeith will be of the formerly self-styled ‘doctor’ analysing Tupperware containers of poo on The Food Doctor, or doing fake-looking faints on ‘I’m a Celebrity’.

More recently, however, she’s mostly been in the public eye for opposing Covid lockdown measures, side-by-side with such luminaries as *checks notes* Right Said Fred.

On Wednesday, she posted what she seemed to think was some sort of grand revelation in the form of this acrostic.

We don’t know what to say about that. Luckily, Twitter did.

1.

How did noone else spot this? It changes everything. https://t.co/ukvDLNgiUu — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 21, 2021

2.

We would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for:

– that meddling woman who rummages through human shit on the telly

– our love of acronyms — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 21, 2021

3.

I know that if I was organising a global conspiracy I’d definitely make the virus’s name an acronym of what I was planning all along, just for fun 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sys4YRgPoA — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) July 21, 2021

4.

Honestly Gillian I can't see how I missed it. And COV sounds like "cough"… it all makes sense.. — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) July 21, 2021

5.

6.

Shame. It looks like Gillian McKeith is suffering from a terrible case of "Long Stupid". pic.twitter.com/3st8uUfVXf — In Cider Trader (@JimBlower) July 21, 2021

7.

It's not a massive shock that Not A Doctor Tupperware Shit Woman thinks an acrostic is a form of medical evidence. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 21, 2021

8.

I think you have established that antihistamines should not be taken with gin. So, bravo for that. https://t.co/yzYpFy46Em — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 21, 2021

9.

Faeces

Rummaging

Annoying

Unqualified

Doctor https://t.co/wRfPKzXtUV — Mark Worgan (@worgztheowl) July 21, 2021

10.

She is D. Delirious

She is I. An idiot

She is S. Superficial

She is C. Complicated

She is O oh oh oh https://t.co/5gk2DnorbV — chris fletcher (@fletcherchriss) July 21, 2021

11.

Easily my favourite thing about conspiracy theorists is that they believe that all of these secret, evil plans are made by the same people as those who haunt waterparks on Scooby Doo https://t.co/iX74UDfzFS — Darren 🏳️‍🌈 (@Darren_J96) July 21, 2021

12.

I have analysed this

and it is poop https://t.co/nk1ghIw3o0 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) July 21, 2021

Anaesthetist Michael Goulden had a suggestion.

Would you like to work a few shifts on our ICU, what with your vast medical qualifications and expertise? — Michael Goulden (@mikegoulden) July 21, 2021

There’s no response as yet. She’s probably cleaning her Tupperware.

READ MORE

Right Said Fred ‘thanked’ people for wearing a mask – 13 too sexy takedowns

Source Gillian McKeith Image Screengrab