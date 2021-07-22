Eric Clapton won’t play venues that require vaccine proof – 11 takedowns that hit the right note

Celebrity

The man once dubbed ‘God’ for his guitar skills has ensured he’ll also be getting a star on the Covidiot Walk of Fame by coming out against anti-coronavirus rules. It’s unlikely we’ll see him behind the mask anytime soon.

Clapton has recently joined Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft and others in vowing not to play venues that insist on attendees being vaccinated. Perhaps they’re annoyed that the coronavirus is catchier than their back catalogues.

Here’s how Rolling Stone magazine reported the not-particularly-surprising news.

Eric Clapton said he would cancel any shows if the venue requires attendees prove they are vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/ByUi9lLG2V — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 21, 2021

The takedowns were stellar.

Funnily enough, I will not attend shows where Eric Clapton is required. https://t.co/k1O1J3drfV — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) July 21, 2021

Eric Clapton: “I won’t perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

Also Eric Clapton: pic.twitter.com/LgPjGTe8Fs — Tony Rossi (@toeknee_rawsee) July 21, 2021

Yes, I'm worried about the Delta variant and rightly so, but I'll be honest I'm mostly getting vaccinated knowing that it will significantly reduce my risk of being exposed to an Eric Clapton concert. https://t.co/oC1psH9vyA — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) July 21, 2021

it's like Eric Clapton got mad people forgot his racist past and was all "wait did you know there are other things that make me an asshole" — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 21, 2021

Clapton to his fans: Drop dead. https://t.co/lTNL9ymJpg — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 21, 2021

He don't like, He don't like, He don't like. Vaccine. https://t.co/l9856cbc0N — Jimmy Pardo (@jimmypardo) July 21, 2021

He can just make his concerts safe by leaving a window open https://t.co/uZLLbsZFtY — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) July 22, 2021

Considering what this guy has put in his body over the years it’s surprising he draws the line at a vaccine — Pete Crumpet (@CrumpetPete) July 21, 2021

would have invented Covid-19 years earlier had i realized this was how to prevent Eric Clapton from playing shows https://t.co/Nxt6KZXKp2 — listen to Sun Kin (@sunraykin) July 22, 2021

This stance could be as contagious as Covid.

How about this, if you go to an Eric Clapton concert, you are not allowed into my house. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2021

