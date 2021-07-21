Woman dumps guy who said she keeps getting Marvel wrong and the entire internet cheered

Life

Relationship dilemma of the week comes from this woman who went on Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole’ subReddit to talk about the argument she had with her boyfriend after they disagreed about new Marvel movie, Black Widow.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @AITA_Reddit because it’s quite the read – and had a happy ending that fortunately everyone could agree on.

AITA for calling my bf a gatekeeper? https://t.co/MP5hLZ2wvt pic.twitter.com/TCkMHCmMc4 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) July 19, 2021

And here it is in full.

And just a few of the things people had to say in response.

It's a marvel this man isn't single. — ✨ Signorina PunnyPennie ✨ (@Lenniesaurus) July 19, 2021

sleeping on the couch bc my girlfriend hasn’t consumed 300+ hours of media in the arbitrary order i decided ahead of time — maybe: bajingo megadoodoo (@DeadliestGinger) July 19, 2021

Don’t gatekeep if you don’t want to be accused of gatekeeping ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Stephanie 🥲 (@stephdenk) July 19, 2021

OH YOU LIKE MARVEL? NAME LITERALLY EVERY FUCKING WORD EVER PUT IN A COMIC — Ms 'Wrench' (@thehatter6453) July 19, 2021

You really, really, really don’t need to see all the Marvel movies to watch Loki. So glad she dumped this dude. pic.twitter.com/fT5Yr3yqQz — Jen (@such_hockey_wow) July 19, 2021

READ MORE

This exchange prompted a wonderfully unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s best thing

Source Twitter @AITA_Reddit H/T Indy100