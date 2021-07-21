Life

Woman dumps guy who said she keeps getting Marvel wrong and the entire internet cheered

Poke Staff. Updated July 21st, 2021

Relationship dilemma of the week comes from this woman who went on Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole’ subReddit to talk about the argument she had with her boyfriend after they disagreed about new Marvel movie, Black Widow.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @AITA_Reddit because it’s quite the read – and had a happy ending that fortunately everyone could agree on.

And here it is in full.

And just a few of the things people had to say in response.

Source Twitter @AITA_Reddit H/T Indy100

