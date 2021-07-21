This ‘Trump won’ banner being torn down is a supremely satisfying watch
You don’t have to be a baseball fan to enjoy this. It’s a moment at a Tampa Bay Rays game in Florida when some fans attempted to unfurl a ‘Trump won – Save America ‘ banner.
Except it didn’t go entirely as planned, and the moment went viral because it’s a very satisfying watch.
These guys tried putting up a “Trump Won” banner at a Tampa Bay Rays game… it didn’t go too well pic.twitter.com/1ZmKXvsKRi
— Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) July 20, 2021
And our favourite things people said about it.
1.
Morons at the Rays game tried to unfurl a Trump banner and it got snagged 🤣pic.twitter.com/UfDwDvqhqN
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 20, 2021
2.
HAHAHAHAHAHHA THE FACT THEY ALSO CHEER
— DeathcoreTh0t804 (@AluxDelvecchio) July 20, 2021
3.
That banner last longer that most of his court challenges.
— Barry Whitewater (@bwhitewater) July 20, 2021
4.
Now to be fair, it’s hard to hang banners when you have a tenuous relationship with reality.
— Please Sink This Goddamn Island (@ashworth456) July 20, 2021
5.
Listen to the crowd. America is tired of these losers! pic.twitter.com/gLyMF1wvzp
— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) July 21, 2021
6.
And in Florida too…genuinely surprised.
— Char Jaquin (@Zelanova77) July 20, 2021
7.
Is it funny or sad that the people trying to lower the banner think the crowd is clapping for them?? 🤔
— Sammy D (@TheReal_SammyD) July 20, 2021
8.
The guy who ripped the banner down is a hero, but the reaction of the Tampa fans is pretty damn good too! pic.twitter.com/kpZzwhSxlq
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2021
9.
— Steve Micheal (@StunGunSteve) July 20, 2021
