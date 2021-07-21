Pics

This ‘Trump won’ banner being torn down is a supremely satisfying watch

Poke Staff. Updated July 21st, 2021

You don’t have to be a baseball fan to enjoy this. It’s a moment at a Tampa Bay Rays game in Florida when some fans attempted to unfurl a ‘Trump won – Save America ‘ banner.

Except it didn’t go entirely as planned, and the moment went viral because it’s a very satisfying watch.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @RightWingCope

