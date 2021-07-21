This ‘Trump won’ banner being torn down is a supremely satisfying watch

Pics

You don’t have to be a baseball fan to enjoy this. It’s a moment at a Tampa Bay Rays game in Florida when some fans attempted to unfurl a ‘Trump won – Save America ‘ banner.

Except it didn’t go entirely as planned, and the moment went viral because it’s a very satisfying watch.

These guys tried putting up a “Trump Won” banner at a Tampa Bay Rays game… it didn’t go too well pic.twitter.com/1ZmKXvsKRi — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) July 20, 2021

And our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Morons at the Rays game tried to unfurl a Trump banner and it got snagged 🤣pic.twitter.com/UfDwDvqhqN — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 20, 2021

2.

HAHAHAHAHAHHA THE FACT THEY ALSO CHEER — DeathcoreTh0t804 (@AluxDelvecchio) July 20, 2021

3.

That banner last longer that most of his court challenges. — Barry Whitewater (@bwhitewater) July 20, 2021

4.

Now to be fair, it’s hard to hang banners when you have a tenuous relationship with reality. — Please Sink This Goddamn Island (@ashworth456) July 20, 2021

5.

Listen to the crowd. America is tired of these losers! pic.twitter.com/gLyMF1wvzp — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) July 21, 2021

6.

And in Florida too…genuinely surprised. — Char Jaquin (@Zelanova77) July 20, 2021

7.

Is it funny or sad that the people trying to lower the banner think the crowd is clapping for them?? 🤔 — Sammy D (@TheReal_SammyD) July 20, 2021

8.

The guy who ripped the banner down is a hero, but the reaction of the Tampa fans is pretty damn good too! pic.twitter.com/kpZzwhSxlq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2021

9.

READ MORE

This exchange prompted a wonderfully unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s best thing

Source @RightWingCope