This super smart dog’s next level trolling is simply hilarious
If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one. It’s a clip of a dog, well, actually two dogs, and some next level trolling which is simply hilarious.
Definitely payback for something earlier. 🤦♂️😏😂 pic.twitter.com/kkeoSrV9XA
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) July 20, 2021
Next level stuff!
The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by captain_flo who said: ‘This dog is a high level troll’ and here are our favourite things people said about it.
‘Lmao what an asshole.’
BlueTeale
‘That’s a cat in a dog costume.’
Middleofthemaul
‘That slow walk away after the dog dropped the toy – a troll stroll?’
Germanofthebored
‘The dog waited for the other dog to pull its chain to its maximum length to actually calculate the closest unreachable point. I wonder if even I’ve been so mean.’
generalmanchild
‘That’s some Tom and Jerry featuring Spike the dog level bullshit.’
tyco_brahe
Which prompted fellow Redditor TezMono to share this.
Source Twitter @fred035schultz Reddit u/captain_flo
