Animals

This super smart dog’s next level trolling is simply hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2021

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one. It’s a clip of a dog, well, actually two dogs, and some next level trolling which is simply hilarious.

Next level stuff!

The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by captain_flo who said: ‘This dog is a high level troll’ and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Lmao what an asshole.’
BlueTeale

‘That’s a cat in a dog costume.’
Middleofthemaul

‘That slow walk away after the dog dropped the toy – a troll stroll?’
Germanofthebored

‘The dog waited for the other dog to pull its chain to its maximum length to actually calculate the closest unreachable point. I wonder if even I’ve been so mean.’
generalmanchild

‘That’s some Tom and Jerry featuring Spike the dog level bullshit.’
tyco_brahe

Which prompted fellow Redditor TezMono to share this.

Source Twitter @fred035schultz Reddit u/captain_flo

