This super smart dog’s next level trolling is simply hilarious

Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one. It’s a clip of a dog, well, actually two dogs, and some next level trolling which is simply hilarious.

Definitely payback for something earlier. 🤦‍♂️😏😂 pic.twitter.com/kkeoSrV9XA — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) July 20, 2021

Next level stuff!

The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by captain_flo who said: ‘This dog is a high level troll’ and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Lmao what an asshole.’

BlueTeale ‘That’s a cat in a dog costume.’

Middleofthemaul ‘That slow walk away after the dog dropped the toy – a troll stroll?’

Germanofthebored ‘The dog waited for the other dog to pull its chain to its maximum length to actually calculate the closest unreachable point. I wonder if even I’ve been so mean.’

generalmanchild ‘That’s some Tom and Jerry featuring Spike the dog level bullshit.’

tyco_brahe

Which prompted fellow Redditor TezMono to share this.

Source Twitter @fred035schultz Reddit u/captain_flo