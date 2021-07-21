Marcus Rashford preempted a Spectator story about his finances and support was overwhelming

Celebrity

When the right-leaning Spectator magazine decided to run a piece on Marcus Rashford’s business dealings, the Manchester United and England star pulled the rug out from under it.

He did that with a thread of tweets addressing those finances and how he puts them to work for the greater good.

Here’s what he wrote.

Just heard @spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months…To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and…(1) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

most of any fee I would receive contributes to that. Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment…(2) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own. Do I have a larger commercial appeal following the u-turns? I’m sure. (3) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

But I’m also a Manchester United and England international footballer. Why has there always got to be a motive? Why can’t we just do the right thing? 🤷🏾‍♂️ Ps I actually enjoy reading bits from The Spectator now and again but this is just a none starter… Have a good night all!(4) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

The magazine, owned by the Barclay brother who also owns the Telegraph, has published a number of articles attempting to underplay the racism shown towards Marcus and other footballers of colour, as well as opposing his position on free school meals.

The reaction to his thread was overwhelmingly positive, with many messages of support like these.

When you think of all the lowlifes, fraudsters, conmen, hucksters, corporate sleazeballs, insider traders, gangsters, bent politicians and emotionally empty sociopathic joy destroyers out there – sure, go after Rashford for feeding kids. You twats. https://t.co/1OZYmQ8p6M — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 20, 2021

Imagine being @afneil or @FraserNelson, looking at the state of the country & thinking @MarcusRashford is a problem. It’s almost as if they have a huge problem with people of colour, social consciences & basic decency. God forbid anyone should tick all three boxes https://t.co/LYow5XEIFg — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 20, 2021

They’re absolutely terrified of Marcus Rashford — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 20, 2021

As Cummings is on TV and explains how Boris and him duped the nation – meanwhile the spectator goes after a young guy trying to feed weans – think about that https://t.co/a7EeSYASPy — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 20, 2021

The spectator is a shit rag https://t.co/p9sStRzUeT — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) July 20, 2021

Nicest man in the country. ❤️ https://t.co/3T8uoAeIVp — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) July 20, 2021

What is it about young, talented, working-class black men that the right finds so incredibly threatening? https://t.co/Ugvvr38UJW — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) July 20, 2021

