Marcus Rashford preempted a Spectator story about his finances and support was overwhelming

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 21st, 2021

When the right-leaning Spectator magazine decided to run a piece on Marcus Rashford’s business dealings, the Manchester United and England star pulled the rug out from under it.

He did that with a thread of tweets addressing those finances and how he puts them to work for the greater good.

Here’s what he wrote.

The magazine, owned by the Barclay brother who also owns the Telegraph, has published a number of articles attempting to underplay the racism shown towards Marcus and other footballers of colour, as well as opposing his position on free school meals.

The reaction to his thread was overwhelmingly positive, with many messages of support like these.

