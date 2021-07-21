Just 13 people who are winning at life and an inspiration to us all

Life

Enjoy these 13 snapshots of people who are winning at life, a very funny roll call which is surely an inspiration to us all.

1. ‘How to avoid a parking ticket. Maybe’

2. ‘Food Isn’t Allowed In The Living Room. His Tablet Isn’t Allowed In The Kitchen. He Beat The System. I Quit’

3. ‘Suckers!’



4. ‘Camp Requires Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week’

5. ‘Employee of the week’



6. ‘Women Are Not Allowed To Attend Soccer Matches In Iran. 5 Girls Sneak In Azadi Stadium In Disguise To Celebrate Persepolis Championship In Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League’

7. ‘No sh*t!’

8. ‘A Class Of Students Were Required To Pick A Marvel Character To Embody Within A Resume And Cover Letter. This Is What One Student Handed In’

9. ‘Finally, something useful to do with Facetime’

10. ‘Music Festival In 90 Degree Weather Wouldn’t Allow Vendors To Sell Beverages’

11. ‘Seeing double’



12. ‘Please Cover Yourself’

13. ‘Next level fridge’

And you can find more of this sort of thing over at Buzzfeed here.

