Jeff Bezos blasted into space and Twitter went into orbit – 19 funniest jokes

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now, billionaire Jeff Bezos has been to space and back and very excited about it he was too.

Going where lots of men has gone before, the Amazon founder blasted off in his Blue Shepherd rocket in a suborbital flight which lasted a grand total of 11 minutes.

Jeff Bezos launches into space alongside 82-year-old space race pioneer Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old student https://t.co/geC7IlSX4Q pic.twitter.com/IBP2zmHaf3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 21, 2021

And it’s fair to say it sent Twitter into orbit. Here are our 17 favourite things people said about it.

1.

hard to imagine a better divorce outcome than getting 50 billion dollars and then your ex literally leaves the planet — muscle skoals (@MuscleSkoals) July 19, 2021

2.

Jeff Bezos was in space for 5 minutes—or as its known at the Amazon warehouse, your allotted break time for a 16-hour day — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 20, 2021

3.

It’s been a couple of hours now and Jeff Bezos and his crew don’t seem to be showing any adverse side effects… pic.twitter.com/cBH5lskr8v — christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 20, 2021

4.

Where does Jeff Bezos get all this money to go to space? That rich son of a bitch. I’m disgusted. I hate him. Also my Amazon package is late for the fourth time this week. I’m so mad. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 20, 2021

5.

sure flying to space is cool but have you ever tried paying income tax — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) July 20, 2021

6.

Earth re-entry tax now. — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) July 20, 2021

7.

Amazon Employees now that Jeff Bezos is in space. #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/AMzoeFaPoC — RJ Dralle (@rjdralle) July 20, 2021

8.

Congrats to Jeff Bezos on his successful rocket launch. And also for totally not overcompensating for something pic.twitter.com/fI3OMxiaVQ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 20, 2021

9.

The only way we’ll know that Jeff Bezos has been replaced by an evil shapeshifting space alien is if his worker conditions slightly improve — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 20, 2021

10.