The 26 best reactions to the latest episode of ‘Dominic Cummings Sticks it to the Man’

Dominic Cummings has given a frank interview to set the record straight. Again.

For a man who stayed in the background and barely said a public word while he pulled the Vote Leave strings before the referendum, he’s certainly quite the Chatty Cathy now.

Many allegations included in this round of ‘Cummings versus the Johnson government’ have mostly been either known or presumed previously.

The Rose Garden explanation of his trip to Durham wasn’t the full story Boris Johnson didn’t want to implement a lockdown Carrie Johnson has more influence than she should on policy and hiring

Additionally, we would have presumed that the PM would quite happily have ambled off to Buck House and infected the Queen, given his boast about shaking hands with Covid patients.

Boris Johnson trying to understand why he can’t meet the Queen in person during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/zjFsNuwLRU — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 20, 2021

And is anybody surprised that, according to Cummings, Johnson wasn’t really in charge?

Dominic Cummings just admitted a ‘network’ of a dozen or so people literally conspired to take over the country, and were, for a period of time, successful. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 20, 2021

The interview lasted an hour – although, there’s a director’s cut for the self-flagellating amongst you – but it covered a lot of ground, and this is how people reacted.

1.

That interview. Shocking how Cummings, who said Britain had had enough of being run by unelected bureaucrats, blatantly feels he and his gang had the right to run Britain as unelected bureaucrats. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 20, 2021

2.

Cummings smirking virtually all the way through this interview was shameful and very very very annoying. What a disgraceful shambles. A parcel of rogues. https://t.co/cNlUUWEIrS — Lorraine (@reallorraine) July 20, 2021

3.

🚨 | NEW: Dominic Cummings says anyone who is sure that Brexit is a good idea “has got a screw loose” Via @BBCNews — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 20, 2021

4.

If Dominic Cummings said his name was Dominic Cummings I'd struggle to believe him. This sounds for all the world like an attempt to deflect the blame for the disastrous Brexit his lies delivered. pic.twitter.com/dTv1ProZpN — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 20, 2021

5.

Dominic Cummings is what you'd get if you built a whole person from offcuts of Tufton Street inadequates, Spectator columnists (& publishers) & all the shady f*ckers who fund them. It's a national tragedy that such a ridiculous sociopathic balloon could rise to such prominence. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 20, 2021

6.

Did I have anyone in mind when I suggested that it was fine for the over 80s to catch Covid and die? No, not really. pic.twitter.com/A1xKTRaQox — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 20, 2021

7.

Oh no, not me

We never lost control

You're face to face

With the man who sold the world. pic.twitter.com/zEuFiueNp3 — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) July 20, 2021

8.

Dominic Cummings says that he still doesn't know whether Brexit was a good idea. I can tell him: it was not. #LauraKuenssberg — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) July 20, 2021

9.

Can't wait for the Boris/Cummings episode of 'Eating with my Ex'. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) July 20, 2021

10.

Dominic Cummings, master strategist, says: “I thought Boris would be so useless as Prime Minister, maybe he’d listen to some people who knew what they’re talking about.”

That worked out well, eh, Dom? 😬#Cummings #LauraKuenssberg — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 20, 2021

11.

Laura Kuenssberg comes to the rescue once again after Dominic Cummings suffers indignity of being out of the media spotlight for nearly a whole day. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 20, 2021

