Weird World

This very NSFW lamp has been raising eyebrows – 11 favourite funny reactions

Poke Staff. Updated July 20th, 2021

There’s a new anonymous artist in town, and this one isn’t stencilling walls by dead of night.

The enigmatically named ‘Monsby’ allows limited editions of his items to be bought from his website, where a current piece with a NSFW design has got everybody talking.

This is the Love in Light Lamp, listed for £3,500 for each of the 50 available.

And this is how it switches on.

Monsby says, of the lamp,

“I had been working on this lamp for about about a year. It had different names during that period: Phallamp, Lampenis etc. After all, the main idea of this lamp is not in the similarity with the penis, although, of course, it is funny. It is about love, light and life. The most meaningful and optimistic lamp ever.”

We can’t believe he moved past Phallamp.

Inevitably, it made its way onto Twitter.

And these were our favourite – mostly NSFW – reactions. Look away now, if you’re of a sensitive disposition.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Are there any downsides? Possibly.

READ MORE

This spider in a lamp prank is A++

Source Monsby H/T tyler (piglet enthusiast) Image Screengrab

More from the Poke