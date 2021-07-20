This very NSFW lamp has been raising eyebrows – 11 favourite funny reactions

Weird World

There’s a new anonymous artist in town, and this one isn’t stencilling walls by dead of night.

The enigmatically named ‘Monsby’ allows limited editions of his items to be bought from his website, where a current piece with a NSFW design has got everybody talking.

This is the Love in Light Lamp, listed for £3,500 for each of the 50 available.

And this is how it switches on.

Monsby says, of the lamp,

“I had been working on this lamp for about about a year. It had different names during that period: Phallamp, Lampenis etc. After all, the main idea of this lamp is not in the similarity with the penis, although, of course, it is funny. It is about love, light and life. The most meaningful and optimistic lamp ever.”

We can’t believe he moved past Phallamp.

Inevitably, it made its way onto Twitter.

this lamp is haunting my nightmares pic.twitter.com/nEqB93AFcC — tyler (piglet enthusiast) (@tyler_posting) July 18, 2021

And these were our favourite – mostly NSFW – reactions. Look away now, if you’re of a sensitive disposition.

1.

Getting dark in here, better wank the lamp on https://t.co/s3DAUU2L0o — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 19, 2021

2.

This is what happens when you pull back ET’s foreskin https://t.co/aUenmCsrOV — Gordo! (@Meat__Hook) July 19, 2021

3.

4.

Who asked for the foreskin lamp? https://t.co/qRDdeezgY5 — Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) July 19, 2021

5.

6.

Apparently there’s a vagina version too but they took it off the site bc men couldn’t find the switch 😭 https://t.co/bZ1sl0g5mI — Lorena Bobbitt Stan Account 🔪🍆 (@FripoleFrihole) July 19, 2021

7.

….and here I thought maybe I wouldn’t drink tonight…. Silly me. 🤷🏼🤦🏻🥴 https://t.co/Ch5B8jfarp — AshTags’ real name is ‘SURE, NOT’ (HE/THEM)🏳️‍⚧️ (@AshGamesAcct) July 19, 2021

8.

Believe in whatever god you want but they pale in comparison to the divine might of the foreskin lamp. https://t.co/tRvnTw6vek — ❄ Archie ❄ (@ExaltedArchvile) July 19, 2021

9.

my therapist: foreskin lamp isnt real and cant hurt you

foreskin lamp: — girl girl transgender woman girl (@MaterClaritas) July 19, 2021

10.

I'm surprised you don't have to fondle the base too. https://t.co/fxFLDA2XlK — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) July 19, 2021

11.

Hey man, have you seen my new lamp? No, why do you ask? https://t.co/nCyKQAQ4Kj pic.twitter.com/Kvn2NQbTdw — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) July 19, 2021

Are there any downsides? Possibly.

Not as impressive in the cold pic.twitter.com/iJCV3KDnC0 — Lejuan (@lucienlolz) July 19, 2021

